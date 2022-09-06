Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti blocked transfer due to 27-year-old's 'individualist' attitude: Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti blocked the signing of Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas due to his behavior at the RCDE Stadium, as per El Nacional.

Los Blancos were searching for a backup to talisman Karim Benzema this summer and had set their sights on De Tomas.

The Spanish striker impressed last season, scoring 17 goals in 36 appearances and was coveted by a number of European sides.

Despite De Tomas being the top striker target, Madrid were in no rush to make an offer for the player.

They ended up only signing defender Antonio Rudiger and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

A move for De Tomas was blocked by Ancelotti and the reasons the Italian manager allegedly had reservations over the signing were that the striker was too individitualist.

Alongside this, Real Madrid were not willing to meet the €40 million asking price for the Spaniard.

De Tomas ended up staying at Espanyol despite interest from Madrid and Rayo Vallecano but is yet to make an appearance this season duo to a muscle problem.

He has four years left on his current deal with Diego Martinez's side and is a former Madrid youngster.

Manchester United held interest in Real Madrid target De Tomas due to potential Cristiano Ronaldo departure

Ronaldo's future was uncertain throughout the summer

Alongside Madrid's reported interest were Manchester United who were looking to sign a potential replacement for former Galactico Ronaldo.

Reports claim that the Red Devils tried to secure a deadline day move for the Spaniard but failed in their attempts.

Ronaldo's future has been a huge talking point this summer with many having expected the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to depart Old Trafford.

A return to the Bernabeu was touted, although president Florentino Perez quickly quashed any chances of a reunion occurring.

SPORF @Sporf Florentino Perez didn't hold back on Cristiano Ronaldo's Madrid return Florentino Perez didn't hold back on Cristiano Ronaldo's Madrid return 😅 https://t.co/YUprFjEndm

Ronaldo stayed put at Manchester United, as did De Tomas at Espanyol, and it remains to be seen if Madrid will be in the market for a striker in the next window.

Benzema continues to flourish and has started the season off in fantastic form.

The French striker has managed four goals and an assist in five games.

He is touted to win this year's Ballon d'Or but perhaps Madrid are starting to realize that they can't place the goalscoring burden on Benzema for too much longer.

The former Olympique Lyonnais forward has a year left to run on his contract with Real Madrid.

