Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti favorite for Brazil national team role - Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly the favorite to take over as Brazil's new head coach. The Italian had denied talks with the Brazilian Confederation (CBF) when quizzed in December.

As per a report in Globo Esporte, Ancelotti is the top candidate to become Brazil's next manager. The position is currently vacant after Tite resigned after they were eliminated from the FIFA World Cup.

The Real Madrid manager was linked with the Brazil job in December as well, but denied having any approach from CBF. He claimed that his intention was to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu, saying:

"I don't know, I was never approached by them and the Brazil Federation never called me. I just want to stay at Real Madríd. I'll never ask Real Madríd to let me leave this club."

Carlo Ancelotti wants to retire after Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that his current stint with Real Madrid will likely be his last in management before he calls time on his illustrous career. The Italian manager has a contract until 2024 at the club and has hinted that he will see out his contract as long as he is not sacked.

Speaking to the media earlier this season, Ancelotti said:

"I don't know what the future holds for me, I live day by day. For the moment, I'm happy in Madrid, we have a lot of objectives for this season. There will be time to think about my future. I have a contract until June 30, 2024, and, if Real Madríd don't sack me before then, I'm not going to move."

When quizzed about the possibility of not winning the league this season, the Italian manager added:

"Twenty four titles in my career? The truth is that these numbers do not matter to me. I'll think about that at the end, when taking stock makes more sense. Now I am focused on training; I like the daily work. Until a few years ago, my priority was tactics. Now I focus on human relations, getting to know people and new generations."

Jose Mourinho has also been linked with the Brazil job, but he seems to be out of the running.

