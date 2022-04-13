Real Madrid and Manchester United 'closely following' Argentine star: Reports

Real Madrid and Manchester United are keeping close tabs on CA River Plate midfielder Enzo Fernandez, according to Argentinean television channel TyC Sports.

The 2021-22 campaign is nearing an end and the summer transfer window is fast approaching. Clubs have thus already started looking at options to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season.

Real Madrid and Manchester United are among the teams looking to bolster their ranks this summer. The European duo appear to be keen to add to their options in midfield and have identified a potential recruit in Argentina.

According to the aforementioned source, River Plate midfielder Fernandez has popped up on Real Madrid and Manchester United's radar. The two clubs have reportedly even held talks over a move for the 21-year-old.

However, both Los Blancos and the Red Devils are yet to step up their interest in the midfielder by making a formal offer. Meanwhile, Fernandez has a release clause in his contract with River Plate, as per the report.

The Argentinean, who has a contract with River Plate until the end of 2025, is thus available for a sum of €20 million as things stand. However, the release clause could rise to €25 million later this year if the report is to be believed.

Meanwhile, Manchester United reportedly intend to see the midfielder in action for River Plate today. According to TyC Sports journalist German Gracia Grova, the Red Devils representatives will present at El Monumental tonight as the Argentinean club take on Fortaleza in the Copa Libertadores.

🏾Su contrato vence en Diciembre 2025 y tiene una cláusula de salida de €20M Emisarios del #ManUtd estarán ésta noche en el estadio Monumental para observar a Enzo Fernández.🏾Su contrato vence en Diciembre 2025 y tiene una cláusula de salida de €20M 🚨Emisarios del #ManUtd estarán ésta noche en el estadio Monumental para observar a Enzo Fernández. 👉🏾Su contrato vence en Diciembre 2025 y tiene una cláusula de salida de €20M https://t.co/ue96mpAa5Z

Fernandez rose through the ranks at River Plate's academy before making his senior debut for them in 2020. He has since been an impressive player for them, scoring five goals and providing six assists from 35 appearances across all competitions.

Real Madrid and Manchester United not the only clubs interested in Enzo Fernandez

Real Madrid and Manchester United have been credited with an interest in Enzo Fernandez. However, they are not the only European heavyweights linked with a move for the River Plate midfielder.

According to journalist Sergio Gonzalez [via The Sun], Manchester City are also in the mix for the 21-year-old. The Citizens have reportedly even opened talks with the player over a move to the Etihad Stadium.

With several top European clubs in the running for Fernandez, it remains to be seen where the future lies for him.

