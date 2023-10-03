Real Madrid and Manchester United closely monitoring defender with €120 million release clause: Reports

Real Madrid and Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Benfica defender Antonio Silva. The Portuguese has a €120 million release clause and is seen as the ideal long-term signing by both clubs.

As per a report in RECORD, Real Madrid and Manchester United are keen on signing a defender next summer. They have been dealing with long-term injuries and want to add a top player to their ranks.

David Alaba and Eder Militao are out injured for Los Blancos, while Lisandro Martinez and Raphel Varane are facing injury issues at Old Trafford. The 19-year-old Benfica star is seen as an ideal signing by both clubs as he has shown signs of being a top prospect.

However, both sides face one big issue as the defender has a whopping €120 million release clause. He also has a contract until 2027 and the Portuguese side are not interested in selling him.

Erik ten Hag sees him as a replacement for Harry Maguire, a player he was open to selling in the summer.

Harry Maguire wants to stay at fight at Manchester United

Harry Maguire spoke to the media in September and claimed that he was not interested in leaving Old Trafford. He stated that there is a need to play more games but believes his chances will come.

He was quoted by MEN as saying:

"I know, at the moment, when I have not started a game in the first four games of the season, the story comes to me. I want to play games, I want to play football. The first four weeks were hard because it was one game a week and the manager didn't select me but we have lots of games coming up now and I am sure I will play lots of games."

When quizzed about the West Ham move that collapsed, he said:

"How can I put this? We just didn't come to an agreement. They were happy for me to stay and I was happy to fight for my place. I want to do that and every time I train or play I will give everything."

Reports suggest Aston Villa and Inter Milan were also interested in signing Maguire last season from Manchester United before Ten Hag blocked his move.