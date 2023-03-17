Real Madrid and Manchester United target dreaming of move to Arsenal - Reports

Manchester United and Real Madrid-linked midfielder Gabri Veiga dreams of playing for Premier League leaders Arsenal, Spanish outlet Diario AS has reported (via Fichajes.net).

According to the aforementioned report, Veiga has caught the attention of many European heavyweights this season, courtesy of his impressive run of form in La Liga. The Celta Vigo midfielder has pitched in with eight goals and three assists in 24 league matches, drawing interest from Manchester United, Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Newcastle United.

All clubs are reportedly prepared to meet Celta Vigo’s financial demands for the 20-year-old midfielder. The financially-compromised club could do with an injection of funds, and the player is also open to a change of scenery.

As per reports, Real Madrid and Manchester United have already made inquiries about the player’s situation, but the Spaniard's heart lies somewhere else. It has been reported that Veiga dreams of playing for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, who are currently leading the Premier League race. Arteta also wants Veiga to join his young squad this summer.

Considering that the Gunners are also interested in signing Veiga, the news comes as a huge blow for Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Newcastle United. Unless Arsenal and Celta Vigo fail to come to terms, the three clubs could struggle to change Veiga’s mind.

An attacking midfielder by trait, Veiga has been with Celta Vigo his entire career. Rising through the youth system, he earned his senior contract in July 2022. Veiga plays for Spain’s U21 side at the international level. His contract runs out in June 2026.

Veiga excels at taking shots from range, is a confident passer, and has emerged as a natural leader in midfield.

Arsenal crash out of the Europa League, while Manchester United cruise into the quarter-finals

Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United endured contrasting nights in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League Round-of-16 on Thursday (16 March).

Arteta’s boys failed to get the better of Sporting CP in extra time, with the match going to penalties after a 1-1 draw (3-3 aggregate) at the end of 120 minutes. Gabriel Martinelli saw his penalty saved by Sporting goalkeeper Adan, which allowed Nuno Santos to win the game with an emphatic penalty.

United, on the other hand, bagged a slender 1-0 win over Real Betis away from home. After a goalless first half, Marcus Rashford let fly from 25 yards out and found the bottom left corner of Betis’ goal. The goal allowed the Red Devils to breeze past Betis with a 5-1 aggregate win to book their place into the quarter-finals.

Erik ten Hag's men will find their quarter-final opponents when the draw takes place on Friday at 12:00 GMT (17 March).

Poll : 0 votes