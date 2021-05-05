Real Madrid and Manchester United reportedly targeting Serbian hotshot

Real Madrid and Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a move for ACF Fiorentina's Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic in an effort to inject some much-needed striking options into their respective lineups. The 21-year old has been in red-hot form this season, attracting interest from Europe's elite clubs.

However, aside from with Madrid and United, Manchester City, Liverpool and AC Milan are also said to be considering Vlahovic, making him one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe.

21 & 95 - Dusan #Vlahovic (21 years and 95 days) is the youngest player to score at least 18 goals in a single Serie A campaign since José Altafini in 1958/59. Phenomenal.#BolognaFiorentina #SerieA pic.twitter.com/ywI1GaPbyB — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 2, 2021

Real Madrid want Dusan Vlahovic as a Karim Benzema replacement

According to Spanish news outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid have identified Vlahovic as an alternative to Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland should Los Blancos fail to sign their first-choice strikers.

Vlahovic could also be a long-term replacement for the aging Karim Benzema, who Madrid have been looking to replace for some time. Los Blancos brought in Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz but neither managed to live up to their hype nor price tags.

With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting clubs hard financially, they have to be shrewd in the transfer market. With Mbappe and Haaland expected to be in a range well above €150 million, Madrid need to find a cheaper option, and this is where young Vlahovic factors in.

Dusan Vlahovic is enjoying a brilliant season with Fiorentina. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Manchester United also keeping a close eye on the Serbian wonderkid

According to Corriere dello Sport, like Real Madrid, both Manchester clubs - United and City - are also interested in signing a new centre-forward.

United have struggled to find a consistent source of goals this season, with Anthony Martial enduring a poor season. While Uruguayan veteran Edinson Cavani stepped up and played well, the Red Devils cannot depend on a 34-year old for an extended period of time.

Apart from Real Madrid, United will face competition from the blue side of Manchester as , as City are also looking to replace an aging striker in Sergio Aguero.

Dusan Vlahovic | ‘His phone is boiling’ – Manchester United and Manchester City in contact with agent over €50m+ forwardhttps://t.co/KCD1GRxH17 #mufc #mcfc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) May 4, 2021

Vlahovic is enjoying a great season with Serie A outfit ACF Fiorentina, scoring 19 goals in 33 appearances. At €40 million, he may not be the cheapest option on the market, but promises to offer returns in spades for whichever side manages to sign him up.