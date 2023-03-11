Real Madrid and Manchester United told to pay €120 million to sign 23-goals forward - Reports

Manchester United and Real Madrid are reportedly interested in €120 million-rated starlet Goncalo Ramos, who has been making waves in European football. He has had outstanding performances in recent months, having notched up an impressive 23 goals and nine assists in 34 games for Benfica this season.

Ramos has become an integral part of one of the continent's top teams, and unsurprisingly, a number of top clubs in Europe have taken notice of his talents. Many are already eyeing him up as a key signing to bolster their attacking options, and leading the charge is Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Chelsea have €80m buy back clause for Tammy Abraham valid in summer;



There’s €120m release clause also into Gonçalo Ramos’ Benfica contract;



Napoli won’t open concrete talks for Victor Osimhen during the season.



According to Fichajes.net, the Red Devils see him as the perfect addition to their forward line and a player who can help take them to the next level. The news outfit also claims that Real Madrid and Chelsea are interested in the young starlet, with the former seeking a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema.

However, Benfica are keen to keep hold of its prized asset and have set a hefty price tag for any potential suitors. According to British newspaper The Sun (via Fichajes), the Portuguese side is demanding a whopping €120 million euros for the 20-year-old.

Ramos has 3 goals and 3 assists in Roger Schmidt on Gonçalo Ramos: “I love Gonçalo, not just for his goals. His attitude is excellent, he scored goals but really helps with hard, defensive work and knows how to play with the team”.Ramos has 3 goals and 3 assists in #UCL and also 4 goals in playoff stage. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Roger Schmidt on Gonçalo Ramos: “I love Gonçalo, not just for his goals. His attitude is excellent, he scored goals but really helps with hard, defensive work and knows how to play with the team”. 🔴🇵🇹⭐️ Ramos has 3 goals and 3 assists in #UCL and also 4 goals in playoff stage. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/TmNEl4EVfa

With the likes of Darwin Nunez and Enzo Fernandez having already been sold for big money in the recent transfer windows, Benfica is in a strong position financially. They have no need to sell Ramos cheaply to raise funds, and it is unlikely that they will budge from their high-price position.

Europe's biggest clubs will undoubtedly be tempted by Ramos' impressive performances this season. However, with Benfica standing firm on its valuation, any potential transfer negotiations are likely to be long and difficult.

The Portuguese giants are in no rush to sell their star striker, and with a termination clause set in place, they are under no obligation to negotiate any deals in the short term.

Manchester United are interested in Real Madrid youngster

Real Madrid's transfer plans for the upcoming summer season may be subject to a major overhaul. Earlier speculation indicated that the club's president, Florentino Perez, was only looking to make a single high-profile signing: Jude Bellingham.

However, recent reports have surfaced that suggest Los Blancos are now also considering a move for Erling Haaland. With Karim Benzema's ongoing fitness issues, a possible acquisition of the Norwegian striker could be expected by the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy.

That being said, bringing in both Bellingham and Haaland could come at a steep cost. To finance this ambitious double swoop, Real Madrid may have to consider offloading some players. According to Fichajes (via Football Espana), Eduardo Camavinga could be sold for a whopping €130m, with Manchester United expressing interest in the young talent.

Despite establishing himself as a key player under Carlo Ancelotti's guidance this season, the 20-year-old midfielder could be deemed expendable. This will depend on whether Madrid receives a sizeable offer from Manchester United.

