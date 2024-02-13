Real Madrid midfielder could return to former club after falling down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti: Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is reportedly considering an exit from the Spanish outfit after failing to break into the thoughts of manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Spain international is open to a return to his former club Real Betis, which will end his time with Los Blancos.

Ceballos finds himself surrounded by some of the best players in the world at Real Madrid, particularly in their midfield. The 27-year-old joined the Spanish giants from boyhood club Real Betis in 2017 and has made 139 appearances.

Ceballos has struggled to make a name for himself at the Santiago Bernabeu, given the amount of quality always present at the club. He left for Arsenal after failing to break into the midfield that had the likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, and Casemiro, spending two years on loan. He spent the years between 2019 and 2021 on loan at Arsenal.

The Spaniard has failed to earn a regular starting berth for the club this season, with just 12 league appearances and a solitary start to his name. All of Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham, Kroos, and Modric are preferred to him in midfield for the Spanish outfit.

Dani Ceballos is considering his future at the Santiago Bernabeu, with a return to Real Betis on his mind, as per Fichajes.net. The midfielder recently signed a new contract with the Spanish giants, tying himself to the club until 2027.

Ceballos has made a total of 19 appearances this season, of which only four have been starts for Carlo Ancelotti's side. The midfielder made 105 senior appearances for Real Betis in his time at the club and would be a welcome addition to their squad.

Jude Bellingham ruled out of Real Madrid UCL last 16 first leg

Real Madrid will be without top scorer Jude Bellingham for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg against RB Leipzig on Tuesday, February 13. The Spanish giants lost the midfielder in the aftermath of their huge league win over surprise contenders Girona. He scored a brace as they won 4-0 at home in La Liga on February 10.

Bellingham suffered an ankle injury against the Catalan side and is expected back for the second leg against the German outfit. He has been ruled out for two-three weeks.

Bellingham has been an instant hit since joining Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last summer. The 20-year-old midfielder has found the net 16 times and provided three assists in 21 league appearances for the La Liga leaders. He has four goals and three assists in five UEFA Champions League appearances and would be a huge miss for his side.