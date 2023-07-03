Real Madrid midfielder could threaten to leave club if Los Blancos sign Arda Guler: Reports

According to El Nacional, Brahim Diaz could threaten to leave Real Madrid if Los Blancos complete the signing of Arda Guler. The Madrid giants have been heavily linked with the Turkish wunderkind who is known by the moniker "The Turkish Messi".

Guler is one of the highly touted prospects in European football at the moment. The 18-year-old currently plays for the Turkish club Fenerbahce. Guler scored six goals and provided seven assists in 35 matches across competitions in 2022-23.

Diaz, on the other hand, was brought back from AC Milan. He is keen to fill the void left by Marco Asensio's departure in Los Blancos' attack. However, Guler's potential arrival could see Carlo Ancelotti sacrifice him.

Diaz is not ready to accept a bit-part role. Hence, he could look for the exit door if Guler arrives, reported El Nacional. Diaz, 23, has previously made 21 appearances for Real Madrid's senior team. He has scored two goals and has provided three assists so far.

The player is keen on taking his career to the next level and is looking to become an integral part of Los Blancos' attack next season.

Why is Real Madrid target Arda Guler called "The Turkish Messi"?

Arda Guler is a player with tremendous close control of the ball. He is reminiscent of the great Lionel Messi due to his playing style. Guler has immense talent and could become a world-beater in the coming years.

His moniker "The Turkish Messi" was given by a fan named Max. The fan thought that Guler deserved to be compared to Messi, who is Max's idol. He said on the matter (via GOAL):

"I went to Barcelona to watch Messi before and it was really great to see him. So I thought Arda Guler, who is my favorite Fenerbahce player in the biggest game of the season, would deserve this nickname!"

Real Madrid's interest in Guler is well-documented. However, Barcelona are also interested in the player. Deco was recently in Istanbul to make progress in a deal for Guler. Fans will keep a keen eye on the 18-year-old's next career move.

