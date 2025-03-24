Real Madrid monitoring 24-year-old Spanish defender playing in Serie A, establish contact with him: Reports

Real Madrid are tracking Lazio centre-back Mario Gila and have made contact with the player over a potential summer transfer, according to Relevo (via @MadridXtra on X). The 24-year-old's current contract with the Italian club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Having dealt with several injury issues throughout the ongoing season, especially in the back line, Real Madrid are expected to add defensive reinforcements this summer. Los Blancos currently have Daniel Carvajal and Eder Militao sidelined for the rest of the campaign due to cruciate ligament tear while Jesus Vallejo and Ferland Mendy are out with their respective muscle injuries.

Mario Gila, who joined Lazio from Real Madrid for a reported fee of €6 million in 2022, has established his spot in head coach Marco Baroni’s starting lineup this season. The Spanish defender has started in 28 out of the 34 appearances he has made across competitions for the Serie A side, while contributing to eight clean sheets and registering two goals.

Due to their injury-riddled backline, Real Madrid are keen on bringing back their academy graduate to Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos have made contact with Mario Gila after being impressed by his performances for Lazio this season, according to Relevo.

While Gila has been heavily linked with a move back to LalLiga, Lazio are reportedly not interested in parting ways with the defender. During his transfer to the Italian club in 2022, Los Blancos maintained a 50% sell-on fee for him, which can help Los Blancos in re-signing the Spaniard.

Chelsea reportedly join Real Madrid and Liverpool in race to sign Dean Huijsen - Reports

Chelsea will have to beat Real Madrid and Liverpool in the transfer race to sign Dean Huijsen in the summer transfer window, as per MARCA. The 19-year-old centre-back joined Bournemouth on a six-year deal from his boyhood club Juventus in July last year.

Huijsen has turned heads with his display for Bournemouth this season, attracting interest from several top clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool, and Real Madrid. He has started in 22 of the 27 appearances he has made this season across competitions, contributing six clean sheets and registering two goals.

Chelsea's reported interest in Dean Huijsen comes amid their search for defensive reinforcements, with the future of Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile at Stamford Bridge still unclear.

Dean Huijsen is currently contracted at Bournemouth till the summer of 2030 and reportedly has a release clause of about €60 million.

