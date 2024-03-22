Real Madrid monitoring Liverpool superstar’s contract situation at Anfield: Fabrizio Romano

Real Madrid are monitoring Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold's situation at Anfield, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer expert claims that the Reds have the intention to let go of their right-back despite Los Blancos expressing their desire to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The full-back is often used in an inverted role that allows him to use his incredible range of passing from a midfield position. However, Alexander-Arnold is currently out injured and has missed 11 matches across competitions since February.

Providing an update on the 25-year-old's situation, who is contracted with the Reds till 2025, Romano wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter):

"Real Madrid are monitoring Trent Alexandre Arnold's contract situation at Liverpool. Current deal expires in June' 25 with no talks underway as of now. Liverpool have not indicated any desire to sell at this stage. There's no indication of the player's views so far."

Trent Alexander-Arnold has seen Conor Bradley replace him as he continues to get back to full fitness. The 20-year-old has done well when given a chance and could provide the England international competition for a starting place at Anfield.

Should Alexander-Arnold choose to move to Real Madrid, he would most likely take over from an ageing Dani Carvajal at right-back. Overall, the defender has made 302 appearances across competitions for the Merseysiders, bagging 18 goals and 82 assists after coming up the ranks at his club.

Alexander-Arnold has won the Premier League and UEFA Champions League trophies once each with his current employers, among other honors.

Liverpool interested in Real Madrid winger - Reports

Rodrygo in action

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a summer move for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo. The Brazilian has played a key role this season, having made 41 appearances, bagging 13 goals and eight assists.

However, the Reds are not the only admirers of the Los Blancos attacker. Spanish newspaper Sport claim that Manchester United, Manchester City, and Arsenal are all looking at the 23-year-old (via This is Anfield).

Rodrygo may pass up the opportunity to move to Anfield, given the competition on the left flank. Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota can both play the role, which could limit the Brazilian's minutes.

So far in his Real Madrid career, Rodrygo has played 206 matches in all competitions, bagging 50 goals and 40 assists. He's won two La Liga titles and the UEFA Champions League trophy once, among other honors.