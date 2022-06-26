Real Madrid need to pay £60 million to secure services of Liverpool superstar - Reports 

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in securing the services of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah this summer. According to a report published by the Sun, the Spanish giants are looking to bolster their ranks this year and are considering Jurgen Klopp's asking price for his star forward.

Liverpool have set a price of £60 million for Mohamed Salah's signature and may well part ways with the Egyptian winger in the coming weeks. Real Madrid will be able to afford the fee comfortably but will need to assess the transfer's compatibility with their long-term plans.

Los Blancos have already signed Aurelien Tchouameni this summer and have effectively built a formidable midfield cauldron. With Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde enjoying impressive starts to their careers in the Spanish capital, Real Madrid are set to remain a dominant force in Europe.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in the midst of a transition and could ill afford to lose their best players to their Champions League rivals. The Merseyside outfit has been fairly successful with a stable squad in recent years and will need to go the extra mile to keep Mohamed Salah at the club.

Real Madrid set to take advantage of Liverpool's contract talks with Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has been impressive in the Premier League

Mohamed Salah has been one of the Premier League's best players in recent years. The former Chelsea star has scored 156 goals in 254 appearances for Liverpool and has been one of Jurgen Klopp's best signings so far.

Salah formed a lethal partnership with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino and did the heavy lifting in the final third as Liverpool won their first Premier League title in three decades in 2020. The trio also won a UEFA Champions League title and are widely regarded as one of the best in Liverpool's history.

With Sadio Mane leaving for Bayern Munich this summer, the Premier League giants could go into the new season with a depleted forward line. Mohamed Salah has been their talisman in recent years and has played a pivotal role in their success under Jurgen Klopp.

Salah is entering the final year of his contract this season and is yet to finalize a renewal with the club. Real Madrid have been monitoring the situation and could potentially place a bid for the player this month.

