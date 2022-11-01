Real Madrid need to pay €70 million to sign Premier League superstar - Reports 

Real Madrid have been told to pay €70 million to sign Son Heung-min from Tottenham Hotspur. The South Korean star is the latest Premier League player to be linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

As per a report in Fichajes, Spurs are willing to let go of their forward at the end of the season. However, they will demand €70 million from any side interested in signing him.

Son won the Premier League Golden Boot last season but is off to a slow start this time around. He has scored just three goals so far in the league, all of which came in the same match - a 6-2 win over Leicester City at home in September.

In the Champions League, the Korean star has scored twice in five matches so far. His brace helped Tottenham beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 at home in October.

Despite having Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Jr in his Real Madrid starting XI, Carlo Ancelotti reportedly wants to further bolster the attack.

He has asked the club to sign Son as per the report in Fichajes amid concerns about Eden Hazard and Maro Asensio's future at the club.

Real Madrid target signed a new deal last year

Son Heung-min signed a new four-year deal at Tottenham in the summer of 2021 after months of speculation about his future.

Real Madrid were among the clubs linked with the South Korean when his contract was running down, but a move did not materialize.

Speaking after penning the new contract, Son said:

"It was already a big honour to play here for six years, the club have showed me massive, massive respect and obviously I'm very happy to be here.

"It's like home, especially with the fans, the players, the staff. There was no decision. It was easy. I'm so happy to be here and will be so glad to see the fans again soon."

Son joined Tottenham in 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported €30 million fee, but is yet to win a competitive trophy with the club.

He does have two runners-up medals after losing in the final of the 2018/19 Champions League and the 2020/21 Carabao Cup.

Poll : 0 votes