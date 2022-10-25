Real Madrid to offer 3-year contract to Liverpool target - Reports

As per Spanish outlet AS, Real Madrid are set to offer a new contract to forward Marco Asensio, who has also reportedly garnered interest from Liverpool.

Asensio's future was under immense speculation in the summer but he eventually stayed at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spaniard is yet to start a single match this season, playing just 128 minutes in all competitions. He has scored two goals and provided one assist in that time.

Asensio was linked with Liverpool in the summer (via Liverpool Echo). His current contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2023 and an extension seemed unlikely a few months ago.

However, as per the aforementioned AS report, his recent impact off the bench, especially against Sevilla in La Liga on October 22, has changed the club's mind.

With the game level at 1-1, manager Carlo Ancelotti subbed on Asensio, who created the goal scored by Lucas Vazquez with an excellent pass. He also got an assist for Los Blancos' third goal scored by Fede Valverde.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Two goals this season for Marco Asensio, in 0 starts and 123 minutes. Two goals this season for Marco Asensio, in 0 starts and 123 minutes. https://t.co/jmIgd6cPzr

The Spanish side are now set to offer him a new three-season contract, but his agent Jorge Mendes reportedly wants more. Real Madrid have also put a deadline on the offer, stating that they want Asensio's answer before the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Asensio, 26, joined Los Blancos from RCD Mallorca in 2015 and has since registered 51 goals and 25 assists in 246 matches for the club. He has won three UEFA Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles, among other honors.

Liverpool and Real Madrid interested in signing Premier League winger

As per SPORT1 (via Sports Illustrated), Liverpool and Real Madrid are monitoring winger Son Heung-Min's situation at Tottenham Hotspur.

The South Korean forward has been one of the best players in the world in recent times, finishing 11th in the 2022 Ballon d'Or rankings. He won the Premier League Golden Boot last season, sharing it with Mohamed Salah after scoring 23 goals.

However, Son is yet to win a trophy with Tottenham which could push him to consider his future at the club.

Liverpool saw Sadio Mane join Bayern Munich in the summer. While they have signed Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, Son would represent an upgrade due to his experience and achievements in the Premier League.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are big fans of the forward and so is manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Son, 30, joined Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and has registered 136 goals and 76 assists in 341 matches across all competitions for the club so far.

