Real Madrid offered chance to sign 25-year-old Udinese star, Carlo Ancelotti makes decision: Reports

According to El Nacional, Carlo Ancelotti has rejected the idea of Real Madrid potentially signing 25-year-old Udinese striker Beto.

With Karim Benzema no longer at the club, Los Blancos are looking to sign strikers and have already brought in Joselu on loan from Espanyol. Beto is another name that has popped up on Madrid's wishlist.

The Portuguese has scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 34 matches across competitions for Udinese this past season. The 25-year-old is contracted with the Serie A club until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Beto has a release clause of €30 million, a sum he expects Real Madrid to pay. However, Ancelotti is reportedly not interested in the Portuguese striker. Apart from Los Blancos, AS Roma have also been linked with Beto.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been linked with the Brazil job

Carlo Ancelotti is currently in the second stint as Real Madrid's manager. The Italian's contract will expire at the end of the 2023-24 season. Ancelotti has been heavily linked with becoming the new Brazil boss.

The five-time world champions are without a permanent boss since Tite was sacked following the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final exit. Brazil star Neymar recently confirmed Seleção's interest in Ancelotti, telling BandSports:

"I know it’s the priority of the national team. The president wants to sign him, and, as players, we also want it to happen. For myself, for Vini, for Militão. We all know him. We know how amazing he is ... to have him in the team would be very important. But there is nothing confirmed as of yet. We hope that he comes after his contract ends."

Ancelotti has a wealth of experience coaching at the top level. He has trained clubs like Bayern Munich, PSG, Chelsea, AC Milan, Real Madrid, and more in his career. Hence, the Italian might be the perfect fit for a high-profile team like Brazil.

