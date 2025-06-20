Real Madrid offered chance to sign 27-year-old Manchester United star as Red Devils aim to get rid of him: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly been offered a chance to sign Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford, whom the Red Devils are keen to move on. The 27-year-old forward is set to be axed from the Red Devils squad, with reports linking him to multiple sides this summer.

Ad

Spanish outlet Defensa Central (via Football365) has reported that Manchester United have offered Rashford to Real Madrid in a bid to get him to leave. The Premier League side sees Real as an ideal destination for the Englishman, seeing as new boss Xabi Alonso has asked for a striker to be signed. The Spanish giants are considering a move for Rashford and will reach a decision in the coming weeks.

Marcus Rashford was frozen out by Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim a month after he resumed as boss, leading the forward to leave the club in the winter. He joined Aston Villa on loan and contributed four goals and six assists, leading to interest from around Europe.

Ad

Trending

Barcelona were said to have been keen on the forward but have decided to turn their attention to Nico Williams, a long-time target, instead. Manchester United now believe Real Madrid have the financial muscle to do a deal for the forward, who is expected to cost around £35 million. He earns a hefty wage of around £300,000 weekly, as well, and this may be a problem for suitors.

Los Blancos are unlikely to take up the offer to sign Rashford as Alonso specifically asked for a Joselu-type signing in attack. He wants a box-dominant striker who can win aerial duels and provide a physical presence in attack, qualities Rashford clearly lacks.

Ad

Real Madrid eyeing Bundesliga alternative to former Manchester United man: Reports

Real Madrid appear set to move away from a deal for Benfica star Alvaro Carreras and instead try to sign Alejandro Grimaldo, as per reports. The Spanish giants are keen to sign a new left-back this summer, with Ferland Mendy set to be out of action until October.

A report from Cadena SER has revealed that Xabi Alonso is prepared for a reunion with Bayer Leverkusen star Grimaldo as talks with Carreras have stalled. The experienced defender is open to a move to Spain, particularly to play under Alonso once more.

Benfica have asked that Los Blancos pays the €50 million release clause for Carreras, a figure the Spanish giants are unwilling to pay. As a result, they are prepared to walk away from the deal and sign ex-Benfica star Grimaldo for much cheaper.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More