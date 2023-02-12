Real Madrid offered chance to sign attacker who Lionel Messi vetoed from joining Barcelona: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Lionel Messi's national teammate Paulo Dybala. Carlo Ancelotti and Florentino Perez are considering it and could make a decision soon.

As per a report in El Nacional, Real Madrid could sign Dybala for just €12 million in the summer. The report claims that the Argentine has a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave Serie A side AS Roma.

Dybala was reportedly vetoed from joining Barcelona by Messi earlier in his career. El Nacional claim Ancelotti is interested in the option as they need to bolster their attack, especially someone who can come off the bench.

However, Dybala will have to be a lot more careful as he will find it difficult in La Liga. Juventus manager Max Allegri was highly critical last year and claimed that the Argentine was getting carried away trying to be the new Messi. Allegri had said:

"Dybala has to go back to being himself. There was a moment when he got carried away by being the new Messi. You cannot copy or emulate someone else. Paulo has a lot to give to football, he has extraordinary technical qualities, but he has to go back to focusing on the latter."

Former Real Madrid manager on Paulo Dybala

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has high praise for Paulo Dybala and claimed that the striker has a lot of qualities.

The former Real Madrid manager spoke about the Argentine after the win over Fiorentina last month and said:

"I think it's very clear that quality players, like Abraham and Dybala, have a natural empathy toward each other. They're connected. They're both quality players. That's what they have in common."

"Paulo plays differently when I ask him to sit back deeper, like tonight and he still was very good. With Paulo it's different. Sometimes players pass the ball and the ball seems to be square. With Paulo, the ball is always round and smooth. He's just too good."

Dybala moved from Juventus to AS Roma last summer after the Turin side did not renew his contract at the Allianz Stadium.

Poll : 0 votes