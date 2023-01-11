Real Madrid could offload ‘fragile’ 27-year-old this summer: Reports

Real Madrid are open to selling Ferland Mendy this summer, according to Relevo journalist Jorge C. Picon. The Spanish outlet's reporter has claimed that Los Blancos want to let go of the 27-year-old left-back as they believe he is injury prone.

Mendy has failed to impress at the Bernabeu this season, registering 13 La Liga appearances for Real Madrid. The French defender has been unstable at the back and has struggled to offer much going forward, recording just one assist this term.

Most recently, he made a crucial error in Los Blancos' 2-1 loss to Villareal in the Spanish top tier.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra @JorgeCPicon Real Madrid consider Ferland Mendy a ‘fragile’ player. His injuries are one of the reasons why a sale is being considered. @JorgeCPicon Real Madrid consider Ferland Mendy a ‘fragile’ player. His injuries are one of the reasons why a sale is being considered. @JorgeCPicon ▶️ Real Madrid consider Ferland Mendy a ‘fragile’ player. His injuries are one of the reasons why a sale is being considered. @JorgeCPicon

Mendy made a clumsy pass and gave away possession in his own half, which led to Villareal's first goal from Yeremy Pino. Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema managed to equalize after converting a penalty in the 60th minute.

However, Villareal quickly recovered their lead after Gerard Moreno found the back of the net from the spot just three minutes later. Following a disappointing performance, Mendy was substituted after an hour of action by manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The France international's contract expires in 2025, but Real Madrid seem determined to offload the struggling left-back sooner. Los Blancos are also believed to have identified a replacement as well.

As per Diario AS, the La Liga giants have registered an interest in securing Bayern Munich defender Alphonse Davies' services.

The Spanish outlet claims that Los Blancos are keen on a move for the Canadian left-back in the summer of 2024 when Davies will have only one year left on his contract.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti speaks on Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr

Ronaldo has completed a free transfer to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr in a lucrative deal that will see him earn close to $200 million per season. The Portuguese superstar moved to the Saudi Pro League after his contract with Manchester United was terminated.

Ancelotti has now spoken about the Real Madrid legend's move, insisting it's a great signing for Al-Nassr. The Italian boss said (via GOAL):

"It's a fantastic signing for [Al Nassr]. We wish Cristiano all the best. He's a legend of our club."

AlNassr FC @AlNassrFC_EN



Relive



#HalaRonaldo "This is why I'm here" ️🎙️Relive @Cristiano 's incredible hero's welcome to Mrsool Park and watch his first exclusive interview as an Al Nassr player "This is why I'm here" ️🎙️Relive @Cristiano's incredible hero's welcome to Mrsool Park and watch his first exclusive interview as an Al Nassr player ⭐#HalaRonaldo 💛 https://t.co/YdxFEP0bNB

Ronaldo spent nine seasons at Madrid after Los Blancos signed him from Manchester United in 2009 in a deal worth £80 million, a world record fee at the time. The Portuguese ace played an extremely instrumental role in winning the UEFA Champions League thrice in a row from 2015 to 2018 for the Spanish giants.

Overall, Ronaldo won two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, four Champions Leagues, three UEFA Super Cups and three Club World Cups with Madrid.

Poll : 0 votes