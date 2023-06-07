Real Madrid open to the idea of signing Leeds United star with €3.5 million release clause: Reports

Real Madrid could make a stunning swoop for Leeds United's Rodrigo Moreno, who has a very reasonable €3.5 million release clause.

Los Blancos are set to complete the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in a deal which could exceed €110 million. In order to balance the books, they could turn to the former Valencia forward to add squad depth.

Reports from Cadena COPE suggest that Real Madrid will look for like-for-like replacements for players that have left or are due to leave. The club views Rodrigo as the ideal replacement for the departing Mariano Diaz and believe he would be a steal for the aforementioned price, which has dropped so low due to Leeds' relegation to the Championship.

While Los Blancos will still be in the market for a marquee striker to replace Karim Benzema, they consider it important to plug the gap left by Diaz as well. The club were also considering RCD Espanyol's Joselu for a loan move but the chance to sign Moreno for this price could be too good to pass up.

Rodrigo Moreno made 35 appearances for Leeds United across competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing two assists. He could prove to be a quality squad player for Real Madrid should they sign him.

Jude Bellingham's move to Real Madrid nearly done, announcement soon

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano blew the lid off this long-drawn saga - probably the biggest of this summer. He posted on Twitter earlier today to confirm Jude Bellingham's transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid for €100 million plus add-ons. He will sign a six-year contract with Los Blancos, keeping him at the club until at least 2029.

Romano reported that Bellingham has completed his medical tests and the only thing remaining was to sign the paperwork before the announcement could be made officially.

The 18-year-old joins Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga to make up arguably the most talented midfield quartet in world football currently, for that age group.

This move will greatly benefit Jude Bellingham, who will not be under pressure to play every game and can effectively be managed to prolong his career.

