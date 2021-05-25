Real Madrid open to selling Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard - Reports

Real Madrid are open to selling Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale this summer as they look to freshen up their squad.

The Whites went trophyless in the 2020-21 season and that is expected to have major repercussions for the squad in the coming months as per Sky Sports.

Several of Real Madrid’s underperforming stars could be sold, and the money received from their sales could be used to sign fresh faces.

Real Madrid will listen to offers for Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale this summer amid their continued interest in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 24, 2021

Real Madrid have been linked with big-money moves for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, but to sign them, they will need to get rid of some of their high earners and lower their wage bill.

While Gareth Bale’s contract with Real Madrid runs until 2022, Eden Hazard’s current deal will only expire in 2024.

Bale’s waning impact and Eden Hazard’s injury ravaged spell at Real Madrid so far

Gareth Bale was one of the top players in Europe only a few years ago, but the Welshman’s impact has waned over time, and Zinedine Zidane does not see him as his preferred option.

After failing to get into the Real Madrid lineup on a consistent basis, Bale was loaned out to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2020. Following a slow start due to fitness issues, Bale managed to finish the season with 16 goals in all competitions.

Despite his decent form at Tottenham, it is unlikely Real Madrid will give him another chance next season. The Welshman has admitted he will reveal more about his future after the Euros conclude this summer.

Great to finish off the season with a couple of goals and a win! Thank you for your support throughout the season, it’s always a special feeling to wear this shirt 🤍 #COYS pic.twitter.com/w4P0ouqZlB — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) May 23, 2021

Eden Hazard, on the other hand, has struggled with injuries at Real Madrid, and the club are keen to bring his nightmare spell in the Spanish capital to an end.

Signed for a whopping £103.5 million in 2019, a return to Hazard's former club Chelsea has been mooted and Real Madrid are hoping to recoup as much as they can from his sale.

Real Madrid hope that selling both Bale and Hazard will be enough to sign either Mbappe or Haaland. Los Blancos lacked firepower this past season, and the bulk of the goal-scoring burden fell on Karim Benzema’s shoulders. They will look to change that this summer.