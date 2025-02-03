Real Madrid open to selling star player to Saudi Pro League clubs in summer: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly hoping that the Saudi Pro League teams will revive their interest in Rodrygo after the conclusion of the 2024-25 term.

Rodrygo, 24, has established himself as a crucial member of Los Blancos' squad over the last few seasons. He has helped his club lift 13 trophies, including three La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions Leagues.

The 31-cap Brazil international has started 22 of his 29 total appearances for Carlo Ancelotti's outfit this campaign. He has scored 12 goals and contributed seven assists in 1961 minutes of action for them so far.

Now, according to Spanish website Fichajes.net, Real Madrid are open to selling Rodrygo to a Saudi Arabian team in the summer. They rejected a massive offer of €200 million for the star, who was offered a €140 million-a-season contract, from a Saudi Pro League outfit earlier this month.

Rodrygo currently has a contract until June 2028 at Los Merengues.

Real Madrid legend opines on Kylian Mbappe

During a chat with Edu Aguirre on El Chiringuito TV, Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was asked to share his honest thoughts on Kylian Mbappe's start to life at Los Blancos. He replied (h/t Madrid Universal):

"I'm telling the Real Madrid fans: take care of the kid. Mbappe is very good and [the club] have to help him and protect him. I have no doubt that he will bring a lot of joy to the fans. I love him a lot, and not just because of the story he had when he was young, where he loved [me] a lot and [I] was his idol. But I see him as a great player and he is going to bring a lot of joy to [the team]."

The 39-year-old former Real Madrid and Juventus striker continued:

"He doesn't know how to play as a striker in my opinion. It's not that he doesn't know, it's not his position. If I was at Real Madrid, I would teach him to play as a number nine. Because I was not a striker. I got used to playing as a striker. I played on the wing and people forget. Kylian Mbappe should not be a typical striker. If I were him, I would play more or less the way [I play] as a striker."

Mbappe, 26, has registered 22 goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions for his club since arriving on a Bosman move last summer.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco star will next be in action for his side in their Copa del Rey quarter-final at Leganes on February 6.

