Real Madrid outcast to receive surprise contract renewal offer: Reports

In an unexpected turn of events, Real Madrid are reportedly keen to offer out-of-favor midfielder Dani Ceballos a fresh contract this summer.

Ceballos rose to prominence following his creative displays for his boyhood club Real Betis. He has twelve months remaining on his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, having spent much of the 2021-22 campaign on the sidelines. The midfielder was on a two-year loan at Premier League club Arsenal before returning to Madrid ahead of last season.

Following a return from an ankle injury that he picked up during the Tokyo Olympics, the 25-year-old managed to start in just two La Liga matches last season, racking up only 338 minutes across all competitions.

Earlier, MARCA reported that Los Blancos were aiming to offload Ceballos along with the likes of Luka Jovic, Mariano Diaz, Borja Mayoral and Jesus Vallejo.

After a sudden turn of events, Real Madrid are set to offer a two-year contract to the playmaker in the next few days, as reported by SPORT. The report also stated that Ceballos is expected to accept the club's proposal due to his trust in head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Betis are said to be interested in re-signing the creative midfielder but the €20 million valuation has proven to be a major hurdle for the club, as per the report.

Since arriving in Madrid in 2017, Ceballos has lifted eight trophies, including one La Liga title and two UEFA Champions League crowns. Overall, he has featured in 74 matches for Real Madrid, registering five goals and three assists in the process.

Marco Asensio hopes to leave Real Madrid

Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio is reportedly on his way out after enduring a below-par campaign last season. The Spain international started in a mere 19 La Liga games last season, arguably signaling his fall down the pecking order at Santiago Bernabeu.

According to SPORT, Asensio is said to have been offered a new deal by Los Blancos four months ago. But the left-footed forward is currently "waiting to see" if an "offer from Liverpool or another club" arrives this summer before deciding on his future.

Real Madrid are open to listening to offers for Asensio between €25 million to €30 million, as per TuttoMercatoWeb. The report further states that the player will lower his net annual salary expectations of €7 million if a "valid and convincing project" comes his way in the ongoing transfer window.

As per AS, Arsenal, Juventus, and AC Milan are also in the race to lure the Spain international away from Madrid, .

