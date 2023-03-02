Real Madrid outcast wanted by three Serie A clubs in the summer- Reports

Real Madrid outcast Mariano Diaz is reportedly wanted by Serie A clubs Lazio, Atalanta, and Torino.

Diaz has barely featured for the team under Carlo Ancelotti this season. The Dominican striker has made eight appearances for Los Blancos this season, none of them from the start.

He is yet to score a goal or register an assist to his name this campaign. Mariano has amassed a total game time of only 56 minutes this campaign.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Mariano Díaz's trophy list:



La Liga

Champions League

UEFA Super Cup

Spanish Super Cup

Club World Cup



All while on the bench... Mariano Díaz's trophy list:La LigaChampions LeagueUEFA Super CupSpanish Super CupClub World CupAll while on the bench... 🇩🇴 Mariano Díaz's trophy list:🏆🏆🏆 La Liga🏆🏆 Champions League🏆🏆 UEFA Super Cup🏆🏆 Spanish Super Cup🏆🏆 Club World CupAll while on the bench... https://t.co/EbfBP9MIdT

His future looks blunt in the Spanish capital.

According to Fichajes, three Serie A clubs are interested in signing Mariano, which could help him rejuvenate his career.

One major roadblock to other European clubs securing a deal for Mariano, however, is his paycheque. He currently earns a massive €5 million with Real Madrid. Hence, the striker might have to take a massive pay cut if he is to move to another club.

Mariano came through Real Madrid's youth systems before joining Olympique Lyon in 2017. He returned to Los Blancos a year later but has failed to make an impact.

He has made just 81 senior appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about his team's performance this season ahead of El Clasico

Real Madrid are set to take on Barcelona later tonight (March 2) in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. The high-voltage match will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are currently trailing Barca by seven points in the race for the La Liga title.

They recently defeated Liverpool 5-2 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 at Anfield.

Speaking about his team's performance so far this campaign, Ancelotti said (via Los Blancos' official website):

"We have two points less in LaLiga compared to last year, but we were out of the Copa del Rey at this stage and we had lost the first leg of the last 16 of the Champions League. We're not in a worse position, we're where we deserved to be."

He added:

"The good part is coming now, it's the important time of the season. When March comes around this way, it means that you're competing in every competition. I'm sure we can win something."

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ Far from ideal, but here’s how I’d expect us to lineup tonight, almost by default (unless even Christensen isn’t up to it). Far from ideal, but here’s how I’d expect us to lineup tonight, almost by default (unless even Christensen isn’t up to it). https://t.co/LS8F8cnGEJ

Barca might be without Andreas Christensen in their starting lineup for the clash against their arch-rivals as he is suffering from ankle discomfort.

