Real Madrid to part ways with 2 players in the summer who are not a part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly set to offload Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz as manager Carlo Ancelotti does not consider them to be within his plans.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Los Blancos are keen to get rid of players in the summer window and the pair have emerged as likely candidates to depart.

The Spanish giants signed Hazard from Chelsea in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth over €100 million. He was touted as a replacement for club icon Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Juventus in 2018.

The Belgian had some dazzling performances with the Blues and fans were optimistic that he could continue his sparkling career with Real Madrid. However, Hazard has failed to reach the same level, with injuries and fitness damaging his career.

The club are now ready to let the player go in the upcoming summer. Ancelotti is well-set with Vinicius Junior in the left-wing position and the likes of Rodrygo and Marco Asensio on the right flank. Hazard has made just seven appearances this season, bagging one goal and one assist.

Mariano is another player Real Madrid are not interested in having on the team. The striker is set to leave as his contract expires in the upcoming summer. The aforementioned report adds that it has long been accepted that Diaz is a player who does not fit into Ancelotti's system.

Karim Benzema's sensational form has left minimal opportunities for the Dominican. He has failed to seize the limited opportunities as well and thus, an exit is in order for him.

Real Madrid preparing extension for on-loan star

Brahim Diaz has impressed on loan at AC Milan.

Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz, currently on loan at AC Milan, is set to receive a contract extension from his parent club.

According to journalist Mario Cortegana of The Athletic, Los Blancos are looking to extend the player until 2027. A potential deal would put him among the 'middle earners' of the squad.

After arriving from Manchester City in 2019, Diaz had two quiet seasons in the Spanish capital before being sent to AC Milan on loan. He won a starting spot under manager Stefano Pioli and has been a vital contributor to their UEFA Champions League run.

Diaz has made 28 appearances across competitions this season, contributing five goals and two assists.

The Rossoneri can trigger a €22 million buy clause on the Spaniard. However, Real Madrid can exercise a €25 million buy-back clause of their own if they want to keep the player at the Santiago Bernabeu.

