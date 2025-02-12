Real Madrid perform U-turn and decide to keep star player at the club after impressing Carlo Ancelotti - Report

Real Madrid are reportedly not ready to part ways with midfielder Dani Ceballos amid uncertainty about his future at Santiago Bernabéu. The Spaniard has been a part of Los Blancos' since 2017 after starting his senior career with his boyhood club Real Betis in 2014.

Since his arrival, Ceballos has not been a regular starter for the Spanish giants and has missed matches each season due to injuries or illness. However, the 28-year-old has been instrumental in several matches, making him a part of the squad.

Dani Ceballos started in Real Madrid's recent 3-2 win against Manchester City in the first leg of the playoffs in the UEFA Champions League on February 11. The midfielder was on the pitch for 81 minutes during which he registered one assist and won 9 (5) ground duels while maintaining a pass accuracy of 96%.

Fichajes.net reported that Ceballos' display at Etihad has revived his situation at Real Madrid with his impact and commitment, leading him to be involved in their future plans. The Spaniard missed seven matches for Los Blancos this season due to an ankle sprain. He has started in 14 out of his 27 appearances across competitions while registering two assists.

The aforementioned report suggested that Ceballos' performance against Manchester City has made Los Blancos consider him an important and reliable part of the squad. Overall, he has made 175 appearances across competitions for Real Madrid, while recording seven goals and 16 assists. His current contract at Santiago Bernabéu is valid until the summer of 2027.

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid's 3-2 win against Manchester City in UCL

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti shared his thoughts on his squad's comeback win against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League. The hosts opened their scoring with Erling Haaland's left-footed shot from an assist by Josko Gvardiol in the 19th minute.

Kylian Mbappé found the equalizer in the 60th minute with a right-footed shot with an assist by Dani Ceballos with a through ball following a set-piece situation. City were awarded a penalty after Phil Foden drew a foul in the penalty area. Haaland successfully converted it, giving the Premier League side the lead in the 80th minute.

Brahim Díaz equalized for Real Madrid in the 86th minute after coming off the bench just two minutes later. While the first leg was expected to end in a 2-2 draw, Jude Bellingham (90+2') netted the winning goal from close range after being set up by Vinícius Júnior.

In the post-match press conference, Carlo Ancelotti appreciated his squad's efforts on the pitch and said (via the club's official website):

"Everyone showed great commitment and the quality of this team is never in doubt - this is the way forward."

Los Blancos maintained a ball possession of 46% against Manchester City while having eight shots on target. The Italian manager also emphasized the importance of performing similarly in the upcoming second leg as well and added:

"We have to approach the second leg in exactly the same way as we did today, with the same commitment and quality."

Real Madrid are set to face Manchester City in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs on February 19, at Santiago Bernabéu.

