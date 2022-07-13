Real Madrid place Eden Hazard on transfer list and and ready to accept offers for star forward - Reports 

Real Madrid are reportedly open to the prospect of selling Belgian winger Eden Hazard. The 31-year-old has been unable to live up to expectations since joining the club from Chelsea in 2019.

According to Relevo, Carlo Ancelotti will attempt to get the best out of the winger if he stays at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, he is open to parting ways with him this summer if the club receives an offer from any potential suitor.

Eden Hazard spent seven seasons with Chelsea before moving to Real Madrid. During his time in west London, he scored 110 goals in 352 appearances for the club and became arguably one of the best players in world football.

He helped the Blues win two Premier League titles, a FA Cup, an EFL Cup, and two Europa League titles.

The Belgian joined Los Blancos in a deal worth €100 million in 2019, and was expected to be the ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club to join Juventus in 2018.

Hazard, however, has endured a torrid time at Real Madrid ever since. He has been tormented by injuries, resulting in him failing to make 20 La Liga appearances in any of his three seasons at the Spanish capital. Inconsistent form has also resulted in him falling behind Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, and Lucas Vazquez in the pecking order.

As per 90min, Belgian had surgery earlier this summer to remove the metal plate in his ankle. Reports suggest that he will play without pain for the first time since November 2019 and is confident that he will be able to repay Real Madrid for the faith they have shown in him over the years.

The La Liga and Champions League champions could, however, be ready to move on from the Belgian.

As per Capology, Hazard is currently earning an incredible €600,000 gross per week, which makes him the highest paid player at Real Madrid. The 31-year-old has been an expensive flop thus far and is unlikely to replace the likes of Vinicius Jr. or Rodrygo in the starting line-up next season.

Real Madrid could attempt to sign Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry if they part ways with Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard's potential departure could leave Real Madrid short of attacking options next season. The club have already parted ways with Gareth Bale and Isco, who left the club after the expiration of their contracts on June 30.

According to AS, Ancelotti's side are interested in signing Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry. The 26-year-old has been one of the standout forwards in Europe in recent years. He has scored 63 goals in 171 appearances for the Bavarians and has helped them win four consecutive Bundesligas, two DFB Pokals, and a Champions League.

The 26-year-old's contract is set to expire next summer. Bayern could therefore opt to sell him this summer if they fail to reach an agreement over a contract extension with the German, rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

