Real Madrid plan massive exodus to raise €160 million this summer - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly planning to sell a number of players this summer in order to raise funds for new signings and to balance the books. A number of Real Madrid stars have been linked with moves away from the club in recent months.

According to ABC, Raphael Varane, Luka Jovic, Dani Ceballos, Isco, Alvaro Odriozola, Mariano, and Brahim Diaz could also be sold this summer. Real Madrid could also look to get rid of Gareth Bale and Marcelo due financial burden caused by their wages.

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to listen to offers in the region of €70 million for French star Raphael Varane. The 27-year-old has just one year remaining on his current contract with the club. Real Madrid will be keen to sell Varane this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Serbian forward Luka Jovic spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at German club Eintracht Frankfurt. Real Madrid signed Jovic for €60 million, and are reportedly seeking €35 million for the 23-year-old. Frankfurt has expressed an interest in re-signing the striker.

Real Madrid midfielders Dani Ceballos and Isco could also be available for €30 million each. Dani Ceballos, who spent the last two seasons on loan at Arsenal. Ceballos has attracted interest from Villarreal.

Isco, on the other hand, has been a key player for Real Madrid since joining the club from Malaga in 2013. The Spaniard struggled for regular playing time under Zinedine Zidane last season, and was therefore left out of the Spain squad for Euro 2020. Isco is reportedly desperate to leave the Spanish capital.

Alvaro Odriozola has been unable to replace Dani Carvajal as Real Madrid's first-choice right-back this season. He made just sixteen appearances for the club last season. Odriozola has attracted interest from a host of La Liga clubs.

Brahim Diaz has been incredible for AC Milan since joining the club on a season-long loan from Real Madrid last summer. Diaz has become an integral member of Stefano Pioli's squad. The Italian club are believed to be keen to sign him permanently this summer.

Mariano Diaz endured a difficult 2020-21 campaign with Real Madrid, scoring one goal in 21 appearances for the club. The striker is believed to be surplus to requirements at Real Madrid.

The potential departure of a number of players at Real Madrid could allow the club to sign its top targets this summer

The potential departure of the likes of Varane, Isco, Ceballos, Jovic, Brahim Diaz and Mariano could help Real Madrid raise the capital they require to sign Kylian Mbappe from Real Madrid. The Frenchman is reportedly valued at €150 million by PSG.

Real Madrid will need to raise funds, create space in their squad and reduce their wage bill before they can sign the French sensation.

