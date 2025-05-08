Real Madrid pleasantly surprised by veteran star's recovery from injury, expect player to be fit for Club World Cup: Reports 

Real Madrid are delighted with Dani Carvajal's recovery from injury and expect him to be fit for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, according to AS. The Spanish right-back suffered a season-ending ACL injury in October last year and has been sidelined ever since.

Los Blancos have suffered in the absence of their talisman, with Lucas Vazquez struggling for form this season. Apart from being one of the best in his position, Carvajal is also a key figure in the dressing room, and his leadership qualities are greatly valued at the club.

His absence has been evident in big games this season, with Real Madrid struggling against Barcelona and Arsenal. Los Blancos lost the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana final to the Catalans this season.

Real Madrid were also knocked out of the Champions League in the quarterfinals by Arsenal. As such, news of Carvajal's speedy recovery is likely to lift the mood at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 33-year-old has already started working with the ball, and is occasionally conducting light drills with the rest of the team. The full integration and contact drills are expected later this month.

The Spaniard was previously expected to be out for eight to 10 months, but as things stand, he could make his return in just over eight months. However, Dani Carvajal may not be fit enough to start games at the summer's FIFA Club World Cup, with Lucas Vazquez likely to continue in the position.

Have Real Madrid secured the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid have secured the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold on a Bosman move ahead of the summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The English right-back has already confirmed that he will leave Liverpool once his contract runs out at the end of this season.

Los Blancos have reportedly identified the Englishman as the ideal successor for Dani Carvajal. Alexander-Arnold has been outstanding for the Reds over the years, and could be a fine fit at the Santiago Bernabeu as well.

Liverpool were engaged in talks for a while to keep the 26-year-old at Anfield, but Alexander-Arnold apparently had his heart set on joining the LaLiga giants. There has been no official communication yet, but a verbal agreement has reportedly been reached between the two parties.

Real Madrid are preparing to hand him a five-year deal, although it is unclear if he can join in time for the FIFA Club World Cup.

