Real Madrid plot €60m move for David Alaba's potential replacement - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to replace David Alaba with Sporting CP's 22-year-old centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

Alaba, 31, has been a stellar performer at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2021. The Austrian has made 90 appearances across competitions, contributing five goals and eight assists. Most of these appearances have come at centre-back for the versatile defender.

The former Bayern Munich man has made five appearances for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season, starting all five outings. However, Los Blancos are beginning to plan for life after the Austrian, who runs out of contract in 2026.

As per El Nacional, Madrid are tracking the progress of Goncalo Inacio. The latter scored twice for Portugal in their 9-0 annihilation of Luxembourg in the midweek UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers clash. Inacio has also shone for Sporting, scoring nine times in 102 games across competitions.

Moreover, Inacio's left-footedness - a rarity at the back in Ancelotti's side - has made the player endearing for Los Blancos. The only recognised left-footed centre-back in the team currently is Alaba.

Tipped as the 'next Pepe', Inacio won't come cheap, though, having extended his Sporting contract this year till 2027 and has a release clause of €60 million.

Real Madrid surge back to the top with fifth straight La Liga win

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have been on a roll this season. Having won their first four La Liga games before the international break, Ancelotti's side were overtaken by their arch-rivals Barcelona (13), who beat Real Betis 5-0 at home on Saturday.

Los Blancos, though, provided an emphatic response against Real Sociedad at home a day later.

The visitors actually took a surprise fifth-minute lead through Ander Barrenetxea as Madrid trailed at the break. However, a minute into the second half, Fede Valverde put the hosts on level terms before Joselu put them into the lead at the hour mark.

New signing Jude Bellingham - who had scored in his first four games - drew a rare blank.

The 20-year-old almost extended that streak in the 90th minute, but his diving header in stoppage time was kept out by Alex Remiro. Nevertheless, Madrid had done enough to extend their perfect start to the season to five games as they climbed back up to the top of the table.

It's the first time since 1962-63 that Real Madrid have won their opening five league games in back-to-back seasons.