Real Madrid plot to offload key player to fund move for in-demand Premier League star next summer: Reports

Real Madrid are looking to offload David Alaba to fund a move for Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen in the summer transfer window, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the top European prospects with his stellar performances in the Premier League.

Huijsen's defensive ability and ball control have gained the attention of LaLiga giants Real Madrid. Los Blancos are keen on signing him as a long-term investment, and are even considering selling Alaba to facilitate the 19-year-old's transfer.

At a wage of €20 million annually, Alaba is one of the highest-paid players at Santiago Bernabeu. However, his time in the Spanish capital has been affected by fitness issues and injury woes lately. Alaba has played 12 games for Madrid this season, accumulating less than 500 minutes on the ground.

The Austrian defender will turn 33 in June, while Antonio Rudiger is already 32. As a result, Los Blancos' are actively looking for defensive reinforcements, and they see Dean Huijsen as a suitable candidate. The Spaniard has made 25 appearances in the Premier League, scoring two goals, providing one assist and helping Bournemouth keep five clean sheets.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's side would have to compete against Liverpool, Arsenal and other top European sides to secure the 19-year-old's services.

Toni Kroos addresses Real Madrid's intent during UCL loss to Arsenal

Former Germany midfielder Toni Kroos has reflected on Real Madrid's loss to Arsenal in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal earlier this week. Declan Rice scored two free kicks, while Mikel Merino sealed the victory for the Gunners with a third goal.

The former Los Blancos midfielder stated that the La Liga giants lacked the goal-scoring intent. Instead, they were trying to avoid another goal. Toni Kroos said:

"After 2-0, it looked like all was lost. From my experience, when Real Madrid are losing in a game, there is always a phase in which you have the feeling that a goal can be scored."

He added:

"After each goal I missed, that reaction. Scoring a goal was important, but they seemed to be saying, 'please don't let the fourth one come'.The team has to give its best. And the Bernabeu crowd will be there. We have to press non-stop from the first quarter of an hour."

Real Madrid will host Mikel Arteta's side at Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of the UCL quarterfinal on Wednesday, April 16.

