Real Madrid plot surprise move for 19-year-old Manchester United talent next summer: Reports

Manchester United teenage talent Kobbie Mainoo is being eyed by a surprise suitor in Real Madrid. According to a report by Fichajes.net (via Madrid Universal), Los Blancos are looking to the future, having marked the 19-year-old down as a possible signing in the summer of 2026.

The LaLiga outfit will not address their midfield concerns until they strengthen their squad depth significantly in defensive areas. But Mainoo could be a player they keep an eye on amid his massive potential. They have taken an interest in the 19-year-old, who has not yet signed a new long-term deal at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are looking to trim their squad and cut wages across the board. Yet, the next contract that Mainoo is likely to sign is expected to include a mammoth wage increase which the English side might not agree to, potentially drawing the two sides to an impasse.

Los Blancos may plan to make a move for the 19-year-old in 2026, with his current contract running until 2027. Having just a year remaining on his contract at that point, Manchester United will have to sell him or let him leave for nothing in 2027.

Real Madrid will be hopeful of swooping in at that stage but the Red Devils currently have the upper hand as they have the time to negotiate and even extend Mainoo's contract. Despite being a teenager, the midfielder has made 60 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

Manchester United could move for Real Madrid full-back

Manchester United could make a move for Real Madrid full-back Ferland Mendy, after suffering a heavy transfer blow. The Red Devils were working to sign Geovany Quenda from Sporting CP but the 17-year-old full-back decided to join Chelsea instead.

Having missed out on Quenda to their Premier League rivals, the English outfit have been forced back to the drawing board to look at other potential buys. According to Fichajes.net (via The People's Person), they have set their sights on Ferland Mendy as an option.

The Old Trafford outfit are said to be pleased with his defensive performances for Madrid and they might be able to sign him from the Spanish giants for a relatively low fee. Mendy's contract with Real Madrid has been extended and is set to expire in 2028 but the 29-year-old's future remains uncertain.

