Real Madrid plotting €50 million move for Arsenal superstar - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka.

As per reports from Spanish outlet Nacional (via Football365), Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti admires Saka and has asked for his signing. The Spanish giants were previously keen on signing the player as well.

The report added that the Gunners would demand €50 million for the winger's signature if the club and player fail to agree on a new contract. Saka's deal at the Emirates Stadium was set to expire this summer before his club triggered a one-year extension option earlier this month.

The 21-year-old Englishman has been one of Arsenal's most consistent players in recent seasons and has looked at his best in the ongoing campaign. Saka has delivered eight goals and seven assists in 26 matches across competitions for the Gunners.

Thanks to his exploits, Mikel Arteta's side sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League standings after 19 matches, with a game in hand. They have also qualified for the knockout rounds of the UEFA Europa League and the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Real Madrid's interest in the player is certainly understandable given their preference for proven young players over the past few transfer windows.

Los Blancos have brought in the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Jr. in recent years. Players of this ilk are expected to improve them in the present and also play a vital role in their long-term future.

Arsenal and Real Madrid have had contrasting winter transfer windows so far

Arsenal have been active in the ongoing January transfer window as they look to win their first Premier League title in nearly two decades.

The Gunners are currently without Gabriel Jesus, who required surgery on a knee injury he sustained during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They have signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion to bolster their frontline and have also brought in centre-back Jakub Kiwior from Spezia Calcio.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have been extremely quiet in this month's transfer window. Carlo Ancelotti even revealed earlier this week that the team will not have any new editions. The Los Blancos manager said (as quoted by Madrid Xtra on Twitter):

"The squad is closed until June. No movements will happen."

The reigning UEFA Champions League and La Liga champions have also not had any departures this month.

