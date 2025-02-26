Real Madrid plotting return of two former stars as Carlo Ancelotti seeks squad reinforcement: Reports

Real Madrid are planning to re-sign two of their former young talents, Nico Paz and Miguel Gutierrez, as per Fichajes. The pair are products of Los Blancos youth academy, and could return to Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

Nico Paz currently plays for Serie A side Como, while Miguel Gutierrez is still in the Spanish top flight, playing for Girona. The academy graduates have been key players for their respective clubs and have made significant headway in the ongoing season.

Paz has scored five goals and provided six assists in 24 appearances for Como, while Guiterrez has scored two goals and provided five assists in 29 appearances for Girona this term. Their progress seems to have caught Real Madrid’s attention, and the Spanish giants are now looking to bring back the pair to the Bernabeu.

According to Fichajes, Nico Paz and Miguel Gutierrez are set to return to the Spanish capital in the summer transfer window as Real Madrid will trigger the buy-back clauses on their respective deals to facilitate their return.

The report further added that their potential return will provide them with an opportunity to be part of the team during the preseason, where the coaching staff will assess their performances before deciding on their future.

While there is no guarantee that either player will secure a permanent spot in the first team, Los Blancos’ management sees their return as a strategic move. Real Madrid will either use the pair to bolster the squad or capitalize on their growing market value.

Nico Paz, who left for Como last summer for €6 million, has a buyback clause of €8 million in 2025, while Miguel Gutierrez, who joined Girona in the summer of 2022 for €4 million, has a buyback clause of €9 million in 2025. In other words, their value will increase by €1 million every summer should Real Madrid choose to delay the activation.

Real Madrid interested in Premier League defender – Reports

According to TEAMtalk, Real Madrid are eager to sign a new center back this summer amid the injury crisis plaguing their defensive department and are considering Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Branthwaite has been a lynchpin in Everton’s defense, with the 22-year-old having featured in every Premier League game that he is eligible to play for the Toffees this season. Los Blancos have been dealt with by injuries this season, especially in defense, as Toni Rudiger and David Alaba recently returned to action. Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are both ruled out for the season.

Adding to the intrigue, Rudiger and Alaba will have their contracts run out in 2026. As such, it is important that the Spanish giants make preparations for reinforcements. Los Blancos’ interest in Branthwaite is somewhat unsurprising as Carlo Ancelotti managed the player at Everton. In fact, it was Ancelotti that gave him his Premier League debut.

As per the abovementioned source, Ancelotti is not only the driving force behind the acquisition of Branthwaite. Sources also claimed that the defender had been discussed by Madrid’s chiefs. At the moment, Everton value Branthwaite at over £70 million, and the player’s contract will expire in the summer of 2027.

