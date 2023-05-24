Real Madrid plotting shock £40m move for Liverpool star: Reports

Real Madrid have placed Liverpool defender Andy Robertson on a list of potential summer reinforcements.

The La Liga giants are keen to bolster their defensive options ahead of the 2023-23 season and see Robertson as the right player for their squad. However, they will have to pay around £40 million to secure his signature, according to a report by Daily Mail.

Ream Madrid are likely to be in the market for a new left-back as the injury-prone Ferland Mendy is expected to leave the club soon. In their quest to replace the Frenchman, Robertson is one of the few players who can be considered an improvement on Mendy.

Liverpool paid Hull City £8 million to sign Robertson in 2017, who has since established himself as one of Europe's best left-backs. In his six seasons with the Reds, he has made 267 appearances, scoring eight goals, registering 63 assists and winning the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, and League Cup.

This season, Robertson played 43 times across competitions and provided 11 assists.

Real Madrid have had a close look at the 28-year-old's abilities after facing him in the Champions League three years in a row. While Robertson has three years left in his Liverpool contract, he could be tempted by Los Blancos to try a new adventure.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hailed Robertson as the best left-back in Europe last season, telling the club's website:

“For me, absolutely (Robertson is the best). Outstanding player and, again, the mix of his skillset and his mentality, that makes him so special."

Real Madrid eye Kyle Walker move to strengthen defence: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing Manchester City defender Kyle Walker to strengthen the right-back position.

While Dani Carvajal remains the first choice right-back at Real Madrid, the club hope to upgrade the position when the transfer window opens. Spanish journalist Tomás González-Martín has reported that the La Liga giants see Walker as a player who could help solidify their defence.

Since joining Manchester City in 2017 for £45 million, Walker has played 250 games for them, scoring six goals and picking up 18 assists.

