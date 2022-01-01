Real Madrid plotting summer move for 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder - Reports

Real Madrid are plotting a summer move for Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Menino, according to Spanish outlet Defensa Central (via The Hard Tackle). The 21-year-old midfielder is currently playing for Palmeiras in Brazilian Serie A.

Real Madrid have had a long-serving midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro. However, they are not getting any younger. Kroos and Modric are currently 31 and 36 years old respectively while Casemiro will turn 30 in 2022. Los Blancos have, however, got two long-term replacements for the midfield trio in Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga.

According to the aforementioned source, Gabriel Menino is seen as Real Madrid's third long-term replacement for their midfield. The 21-year-old is one of the best defensive midfielders in the Brazilian league and could be seen as Casemiro's successor at the Santiago Bernabeu. Menino is also a versatile player capable of playing as a right wing-back whenever necessary.

FAR 🇸🇻 @REDFAR01 Gabriel Menino- 20 year old Brazilian CM/CDM for Palmerias in the Brazilian Seria A Gabriel Menino- 20 year old Brazilian CM/CDM for Palmerias in the Brazilian Seria A https://t.co/ZeuVneEOA2

Gabriel Menino made his debut for Palmeiras in 2019. Since then, the 21-year-old midfielder has made 92 appearances for the side and has contributed six goals and 11 assists across all competitions.

It is worth noting that Gabriel Menino was part of Brazil's Olympic squad which won the Gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year. The 21-year-old midfielder has also been called-up for Brazil's national team but is yet to make his full Selecao debut.

This is not the first time Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Gabriel Menino. Los Blancos were interested in signing the Brazilian midfielder back in the summer of 2021 as well. However, a move for the 21-year-old midfielder didn't materialize.

Apart from Gabriel Menino, Real Madrid have also been previously linked with the likes of Franck Kessie and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Kylian Mbappe continues to be Real Madrid's primary summer target

French forward Kylian Mbappe continues to be Real Madrid's primary summer target in 2022. The 22-year-old forward has entered the final six months of his Paris Saint-Germain contract. This means Mbappe is currently in a position to sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid, which will see him move to the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer.

However, the deal might not be made official in the coming weeks. Los Blancos have been drawn against PSG in Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. This might delay the announcement until the end of the season.

Also Read Article Continues below

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🚨| Kylian Mbappé is still in the idea of joining Real Madrid this summer. Nothing has changed his idea, although he is focused on PSG. Nothing will take place with Real Madrid before the R16 of #UCL @le_Parisien via @hadrien_grenier [🥇] 🚨| Kylian Mbappé is still in the idea of joining Real Madrid this summer. Nothing has changed his idea, although he is focused on PSG. Nothing will take place with Real Madrid before the R16 of #UCL. @le_Parisien via @hadrien_grenier [🥇] https://t.co/Jk4RsPSPhS

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava