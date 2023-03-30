Real Madrid ponder move for Liverpool superstar Mo Salah this summer- Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah at the end of the season.

As per Defensa Central (h/t The Hard Tackle), Los Blancos want to bring in attacking reinforcements and are also pursuing Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Salah signed a three-year contract extension last summer which will keep him at Anfield until the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

In doing so, the Egypt international became the club's highest-paid player in history with a weekly salary of £350,000. It broke both Liverpool's wage structure under owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) and their unwritten principle of not handing big contracts to players in and around their 30s.

Yet, they went ahead with it simply because of Salah's importance to Jurgen Klopp's team. He is the club's all-time leading Premier League scorer (131) and has registered 22 goals and 11 assists in 39 games across competitions this season despite his recent slump in form.

The 30-year-old has been the club's top scorer across competitions every season since he signed for them from AS Roma in the summer of 2017. Hence, Real Madrid could find it hard to prise him away from Anfield this summer.

Los Merengues could use a natural right-winger to play down the right-hand side of their attack. Currently, Carlo Ancelotti prefers to play central midfielder Federico Valverde in that position, with Rodrygo Goes offering him competition.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

The Madrid-based giants could also be in the market for a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema. The 35-year-old's current deal expires this summer and he is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Signing Osimhen and Kane would make more sense in that regard but Salah can and has played down the middle whenever required for Egypt and Liverpool.

Liverpool target renewing Real Madrid contract practically impossible - reports

According to MARCA journalist Carlos Carpio, via @MadridXtra (h/t Madrid Universal), it is practically impossible for Marco Asensio to renew his Real Madrid contract.

The 27-year-old was apparently €4 million in yearly wages, but he wanted that figure to be around the €6 million mark. Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona have all recently been linked with a move for the Spaniard, who could leave as a free agent this summer.

Asensio, who can play anywhere across the frontline and as a No. 10, has registered seven goals and five assists in 34 games across competitions this term for Real Madrid. However, 24 of those appearances have come from the substitute's bench.

It remains to be seen what Asensio's next destination will be if he fails to renew his deal. The former Mallorca player has spent his entire professional career in Spain thus far.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes