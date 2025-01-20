Real Madrid ponders offloading 25-year-old star amid transfer interest from Arsenal: Reports

Real Madrid are weighing in the possibility of selling Brahim Diaz to Arsenal in the ongoing January transfer window, according to journalist Graeme Bailey (via The Hard Tackle). The Gunners' interest in signing the right-winger could be due to the injury of Bukayo Saka and Ethan Nwaneri.

Saka is recovering from a hamstring injury and has missed the Gunners' last six games. Nwaneri, meanwhile, is on the sidelines due to a muscle injury, thus, leaving Mikel Arteta without the services of a natural right-winger in attack.

This could be why the Gunners are reportedly keen on signing the 25-year-old from Madrid. Brahim is an attacking intuitive and versatile winger whose attacking proficiency and presence have been key for Los Blancos in recent months.

In 23 games, the Moroccan has scored three goals and registered five assists this season. Brahim is a right-winger who could also feature on the left flank and attacking midfield position. This implies that his flexibility could stand to benefit the Gunners if the deal becomes a reality.

His creativity in attack could also enhance Arsenal's attacking proficiency. However, Brahim is contracted at the Bernabeu till June 2027, meaning his signing might not come cheap.

The Hard Tackle also claims that the Gunners have a decent chance of signing Brahim, given the lack of consistent game time under Carlo Ancelotti.

“Bukayo needs to take a holiday” - Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta

The Gunners manager has claimed that right-winger Bukayo Saka needs a holiday and refresh himself. This is coming some weeks after the Englishman underwent surgery to correct a hamstring problem.

During a press conference before the 2-2 draw against Aston Villa, Arteta said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Bukayo needs to take a holiday. He is obligated to go, with his girlfriend, or his family, or on his own, he can choose!."

He added:

"He needs to get away for a few days and refresh. He can still do a lot of things with his rehabilitation. It will make him better."

Saka’s absence on the right wing has been felt as the Gunners have won only one out of their last five games. Meanwhile, the Englishman had netted nine goals and registered 13 assists in 24 games before the hamstring setback.

His return remains key for the Gunners as they look to challenge for multiple trophies this season.

