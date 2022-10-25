Real Madrid practising three-point plan to stop midfielder from leaving next year - Reports

Real Madrid are working together as a club to stop Toni Kroos from considering leaving the club at the end of the season, as per Marca.

The Germany international will be 33 years old by the time his current contract expires at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2023. There is an option to extend his stay by another year, but the activation rests with the player himself.

Madrid are working to make Kroos feel important enough to commit his future to the club for at least another season.

First, club president Fiorentino Perez has made it clear that he is open to negotiations if Kroos wants to renew his contract. He considers Kroos one of his best signings at the club after bringing the German in from Bayern Munich in 2014 for a fee of €25 million.

Secondly, manager Carlo Ancelotti has made Kroos a very important part of his first-team setup.

The German scored three goals and made three assists in 45 games across competitions last season. This trend has continued this term, with Kroos featuring in 14 out of a possible 16 games for Real Madrid across all competitions.

He made three assists during that time and was notably crucial in setting up Madrid's first goal in the 3-1 El Clasico win against Barcelona on 16 October.

Finally, the club's dressing room has supposedly continued to praise the former Bayern midfielder and highlight his importance to the team.

Toni Kroos to decide Real Madrid future after FIFA World Cup

Kroos is expected to fly out to Qatar with Germany in November for the FIFA World Cup. Ancelotti recently admitted that he has talked to Kroos about the midfielder's contract situation.

The Italian tactician disclosed that the midfielder feels calm about his situation and will take a call on his future after the World Cup. The Real Madrid manager said at a press conference last week (h/t Marca):

"I have spoken with him, he is very calm. He is going to think about it after the World Cup, in January or February. I think he will continue, he is better than last year when he had problems at the beginning. I have spoken with him and he is very calm."

Kroos is expected to start for Los Blancos when they take on RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Tuesday (25 October). A point against the German team will confirm the Spanish giants' qualification to the knockout rounds.

