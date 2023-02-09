Real Madrid preparing €40 million offer to sign Brazilian defender after Club World Cup: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Brazilian youngster Robert Renan immediately after their participation at the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Spanish giants are said to be preparing an offer in the region of €40 million to price the defender from Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Renan is widely regarded as one of the brightest talents from South America. The defender is also currently drawing attention due to his performances at the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

The 19-year-old recently joined Russian giants Zenit Saint Petersburg in January last month from local club side Corinthians.

It's left to be seen whether Real Madrid will succeed in their pursuit to secure the services of the Brazilian centre-back. This is because the player just recently signed a five-year contract with Zenit last month.

Los Blancos are gradually becoming a home for top Brazilian talents. They currently have the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao in their first-team squad.

They also recently signed Brazilian sensation Endrick from Palmeiras for a transfer fee in the region of €60 million. However, the 16-year-old will join the Spanish giants after two years.

Should they succeed in landing Renan from Zenit, he could as well join a now-growing list of Brazilian internationals at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Real Madrid progress into the finals of the Club World Cup

The Spanish giants shipped four goals past their Moroccan opponent Al Ahly during the semi-finals of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup on February 8.

Goals from Vinicius, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde and Sergio Arribas were enough to send Real Madrid into the finals of the competition.

What a moment for Sergio Arribas When you score your first goal for Real Madrid in 28 secondsWhat a moment for Sergio Arribas When you score your first goal for Real Madrid in 28 seconds 😉 What a moment for Sergio Arribas 🙌 https://t.co/lfEVmTi8uB

Reacting to the victory, head coach Carlo Ancelotti revealed that although it was an open game, his team did well to control the encounter. He said:

"We controlled the match well for an hour, but then we thought it was done and it opened up. We then finished well."

He continued:

"The team's improving and we did well today because it was a match where we had everything to lose and nothing to win. We controlled the game pretty well. It's a great feeling to reach the finals."

Speaking ahead of the finals, which is set to take place this weekend (February 11), he said:

“We're up against a team that won the semi-final by playing well and deserved to be in the final. We have to respect this team. They've got good players and play well collectively. They'll be excited to play in the final and so will we."

Real Madrid have won a record four FIFA Club World Cup titles and are looking to win their fifth on Saturday.

