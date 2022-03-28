Real Madrid preparing £50 million bid for 24-year-old Arsenal star - Reports

Real Madrid are interested in signing Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney in the upcoming transfer window, according to the Sunday Post. The Scotland full-back recently scored his first international goal in a 1-1 draw against Poland in an international friendly.

Tierney has been one of the Gunners' most consistent players this season as they fight for a Champions League berth. The 24-year-old full-back has played 25 times for Mikel Arteta's side this season, contributing a goal and three assists. Tierney is also touted to take over as Arsenal captain after Alexandre Lacazette's departure this summer.

According to the aforementioned source, however, Tierney could soon be on the move, with Real Madrid showing keen interest in the defender. Los Blancos are prepared to offer a fee of around £50 million for the 24-year-old.

Reports also claim that Carlo Ancelotti is a huge admirer of Tierney and even tried to sign him in 2019 for Napoli. However, this time the full-back has been suggested by Real Madrid's chief scout Juni Calafat.

The Sunday Post also reported that Arsenal would be open to selling their prized asset for the right offer. The Gunners are unlikely to block a transfer to arguably one of the biggest clubs in Europe. It is worth mentioning that Barcelona have also shown interest in the Scotland international.

As things stand, Kieran Tierney has a contract at the Emirates Stadium until 2026. This means that Arsenal will not be under any pressure to sell the 24-year-old left-back.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will need a new left-back in the near future to replace Marcelo. The Brazilian star currently has less than six months remaining on his Los Blancos contract and is yet to pen an extension with the La Liga giants.

Pat Nevin believes Arsenal's Kieran Tierney can easily slot in at Real Madrid

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has no doubts about Kieran Tierney's abilities and believes he can fit in at the Santiago Bernabeu. He said (via the Sunday Post):

“Kieran’s been linked with Real Madrid, and I’m convinced he would have no problem fitting in there. He’s good enough to join any club in the world, and hit the ground running."

He added:

“Andy Robertson is a fabulous full-back, so I’m not criticising him in any way when I say that Kieran is the better all-round player of the two."

Charles Watts @charles_watts A first international goal for Kieran Tierney tonight. Nice header from a free-kick. A first international goal for Kieran Tierney tonight. Nice header from a free-kick. https://t.co/hopfcgkADr

The Gunners are currently involved in a tightly-contested race for the top-four in the Premier League. They have the advantage at the moment. They are currently fourth in the standings, three points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava