Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has firmly rejected any negotiations regarding transfer of superstar amid SPL interest: Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly decided not to entertain offers for Vinicius Jr. He wants to keep the Brazilian at the club for the rest of his career and doesn't want to sell him at any cost.

As per a report in SPORT, Perez is unwilling to start any negotiations for an exit for Vinicius Jr. He wants the winger to be a key part of the club's future and sees him as their main man along with Kylian Mbappe.

The report comes just days after Ben Jacobs revealed on GiveMeSport that Al Ahli were ready to launch a €350 million move. Ben Jacobs reported via GOAL:

"It's obviously going to be very difficult to pull off in 2025 but here's what I'm told - a bit like a world record offer for Kylian Mbappe when he was still at PSG, that was turned away.

"Saudi are prepared to pay not that 1 billion euros release clause, but 350 million euros. That is the number they are thinking of to try and make Real Madrid go 'hold on a minute. Is that just too good to turn down?' There's no yes yet from the player, but watch this space. Al-Ahli Vini Jr, summer 2025, 350 million euros."

Vinicius Jr has a contract until 2027 and has repeatedly stated that he wants to remain at Santiago Bernabeu for the rest of his career. He is adamant about keeping his place at the club and becoming a legend.

Carlo Ancelotti calm about Vinicius Jr's future at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti spoke about Vinicus Jr earlier this month and stated that he was not worried about the Brazilian's future. He said that the player was keen on staying at the club and will not be leaving any time soon.

He said via ESPN:

"As far as I'm aware, and I have direct information from the player, he's very happy here and he wants to make history at Real Madrid. He's like everyone who works here, we all think the same way -- we're happy here and want to make history."

"I don't know if that [Saudi] offer will come or not. I have to say what I see, which is a player who's happy here... Lately I've been thinking I've been getting too angry in news conferences! I should stay calm. So no, I don't get annoyed by questions about Vinícius."

Vinicius Jr missed the last two games after he was sent off against Valencia. He is set to be back in the starting XI when Real Madrid face Brest in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, January 29.

