Real Madrid president Florentino Perez rejects chance to sign €100 million-rated Manchester City target - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly reconsidered their stance on signing Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the Georgian sensation who has been lighting up Serie A with his dazzling displays. With 12 goals and 15 assists in all competitions, it's no wonder that the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have also been keeping a close eye on him.

However, it seems that Real Madrid have cooled their interest in the 22-year-old, with El Nacional reporting that the club are unwilling to meet the sky-high asking price of around €100 million. For Los Blancos, it's not just about the money - as president Florentino Perez has faith in their own rising star, Rodrygo Goes.

The Brazilian youngster may not have the same hype surrounding him as his compatriot Vinicius Junior, but he has been quietly impressive this season. With 10 goals and eight assists to his name, Rodrygo has proved to be a key player for Carlo Ancelotti's side, even ahead of more established names like Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio.

Los Blancos are confident that Rodrygo has the potential to become one of the best players in the world. They are not willing to risk stunting his growth by bringing in Kvaratskhelia for such a high fee. While they may have been amazed by the Georgian's talent, they ultimately believe that their faith in Rodrygo will pay off in the long run.

Real Madrid face local rivals Atletico, as Karim Benzema looks to provide goals

The Spanish capital is set for a fiery Madrid derby as Real Madrid gear up to host city rivals Atletico Madrid in a crucial La Liga encounter on Saturday. Trailing league leaders Barcelona by eight points, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are determined to keep their title hopes alive with a win over their fierce rivals.

Madrid have been in sparkling form lately, winning all of their last five matches across all competitions. But to extend that winning streak to six, they will have to rely heavily on their star striker Karim Benzema, who is in red-hot form at the moment. The Frenchman has been on a scoring spree lately, netting five goals in his last three games, and will be eager to carry that momentum into the derby clash.

With time running out in the race for the La Liga title, every win counts, and Real will be counting on their talismanic striker as they lock horns with Atletico at the Santiago Bernabeu.

