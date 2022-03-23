Real Madrid president Florentino Perez willing to negotiate an agreement with 18-year-old English star - Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly looking to negotiate an agreement with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The 18-year-old is viewed by many as England's next top talent and has flourished at Dortmund following a 2020 move from Birmingham City. His performances have attracted the interest of many top European sides and that seemingly now includes Real Madrid.

According to Fichajes, Los Blancos club-president Perez is ready to sanction a move for the Englishman.

The proposed deal would reportedly involve Bellingham playing one more year at Signal Iduna Park before joining Madrid in 2023.

One of Bellingham's most trusted agents was watching El Clásico at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday, although there are no formal negotiations. He likes Real Madrid, like other midfielders the club follows.

The midfielder has scored three goals and contributed seven assists in 27 Bundesliga appearances so far this season.

Interest from Real Madrid is not alone, with Metro claiming Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is eager to sign the talent as well.

Would Jude Bellingham work at Real Madrid?

Bellingham may be part of a huge overhaul of youth at Santiago Bernabeu

Jude Bellingham is one of Europe's most highly sought after teenage talents. The 18-year-old not only has huge potential but he is already showing maturity beyond his years at Dortmund.

During the Bundesliga outfit's demoralizing defeat to Rangers in the UEFA Europa League, he was the only player that truly impressed for the German side. They lost 4-2 in the first leg and 6-4 on aggregate to bow out of the competition.

His range of passing, unpredictability and quick-feet are a nightmare for the opposition.

Many have likened the Englishman to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard for the way in which he controls midfield and has a huge knowledge of the game.

For England, the midfielder has 10 international caps and looks set to be a huge part of the new influx of talent coming into the set-up.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane lauded Bellingham, telling ITV (via SportBible):

“What he does on the pitch, the way he speaks off it, he’s playing week in, week out for a top club (Borussia Dortmund). The potential in this kid is scary.”

He continued:

“I saw him recently playing in a Champions League game and he was producing passes… I didn’t think he had that in his locker quite yet. The potential for this boy, he’s a good size, he’s like a boxer, he’s a strong powerful boy."

Alongside the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, he will be given the opportunity to learn and improve his game further. He could get an understanding of the game from the two midfield legends.

Bellingham will bring real energy and excitement to the Real Madrid midfield if they sign him. He could be part of a new era of youth coming into the side alongside Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde.

