Real Madrid pressing big-money flop to leave amid transfer interest from MLS: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly putting pressure on Eden Hazard to leave amid interest from Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Vancouver Whitecaps ahead of the start of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

Hazard, 32, has struggled to live up to expectations since joining Los Blancos from Chelsea for €140 million in 2019. Due to a number of injuries, the 2018 FIFA World Cup Silver Ball winner has fallen out of favor at his club of late.

Despite lifting seven trophies during his time at Real Madrid, the Belgian has been rather underwhelming with his on-pitch performances for the club. He has scored just seven goals and laid out 12 assists in 76 games in four years.

According to Todofichajes, Vancouver Whitecaps have made a host of approaches to sit down with Hazard and his representatives to discuss a potential transfer this summer. Due to the Canadian side's interest in the right-footed inside-forward, the La Liga giants are even willing to offer their star a letter of freedom ahead of next campaign.

Hazard, on the other hand, is keen to see out his contract with Real Madrid, which is set to expire in June 2024. However, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is eager to free up the player's €15 million net salary in the future.

Considered a future Ballon d'Or award winner during his time at Chelsea, the Lille academy product could opt to depart if the Whitecaps meet his wage demands. He has racked up just 392 minutes of first-team action this season.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are also interested in signing Hazard ahead of next season, as per Fichajes. They are keen to add experienced players to their ranks to prepare for UEFA Champions League action next campaign.

Serie A giants eye move for Real Madrid veteran this summer: Reports

According to reliable journalist Jose Felix Diaz, Inter Milan are interested in signing Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez in the upcoming summer transfer window. They are hoping to complete a Bosman deal in the near future.

With Milan Skriniar set to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer on July 1, the Nerrazzurri have identified the Spaniard as an ideal replacement. They have also been impressed with the star's experience and versatility.

Fernandez, 33, is in the final five weeks of his contract and is awaiting a renewal to extend his 22-year stay at his boyhood club. He has registered 16 goals and nine assists in 316 matches across all competitions for them so far.

