Real Madrid pushing to seal deal for €40 million rated star linked with summer move to European rivals:Reports

According to journalist Eduardo Burgos (via Madrid Universal), Real Madrid are keen on signing Franco Mastantuono from River Plate. Los Blancos are reportedly looking to enhance their long-term midfield options this summer.
Real Madrid are said to be interested in signing the Argentine for a while now. However, the negotiations seemed to have been stalled for some months.
Meanwhile, having completed the deals of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, the Madrid outfit have now turned their attention to Mastantuono. Details from the above-mentioned source also revealed that Real Madrid are also prepared to trigger the €40 million release clause in Mastantuono's contract.
Los Blancos are also reportedly leveraging their decent relationship with River Plate to rapidly make the potential deal a done one. Meanwhile, Madrid are likely going to keep him in Argentina to complete the term with River Plate, which ends in December 2025.
As a teenager, Mastantuono is mainly an attacking midfielder who could feature as a right-winger. In 19 outings, Mastantuono has delivered seven goals and four assists across competitions for River Plate in 2025.
Given his capability, he could develop to become a world-class player if he signs for Los Blancos. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also looking to secure his signature in the ongoing window, which further expands the possibilities.
“He was a role model for all of us” - Mikel Merino on Real Madrid's new manager
Arsenal's Mikel Merino has stated that Xabi Alonso was a role model for most Spanish players. He also expressed his belief that Alonso is more than ready to succeed at the Santiago Bernabeu.
In a discussion with Mundo Deportivo, he said (via Madrid Universal):
“He was a role model for all of us, we saw him win everything with Spain. We grew up admiring players like him, and now to be competing at the same level is still hard to believe.”
He added:
"As a coach, he’s a star, You can see the influence he’s had on every coach in his career. He’s been a sponge, and the work he’s done with Leverkusen has led him to take on the biggest challenge there is in football: being the coach of Real Madrid, with the pressure that entails, I think he’s more than ready, and I wish him the best."
Alonso will kick-start his competitive reign as Real Madrid's manager in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, which will commence on June 15.