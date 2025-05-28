Real Madrid pushing to sign Bundesliga star after Toni Kroos recommendation - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly pushing to sign Bundesliga star Angelo Stiller, following the recommendation of former midfielder and club legend Toni Kroos. According to a report by Marca (via Goal), Los Blancos are planning reinforcements, and the former German midfielder has put Stiller's name on the table.
Angelo Stiller plays for VfB Stuttgart and has also registered four appearances for the German national team. He has featured in 47 games across all competitions this season, accumulating four goals and 11 assists. A defensive midfielder by nature, his play-making abilities and on-pitch leadership had also attracted interest from Premier League side Liverpool earlier in the season.
As per the report, VfB Stuttgart have put a price tag of €60 million on Stiller, who signed a contract extension with them in January, which runs until 2028. Los Blancos are expected not to face any difficulty in agreeing on personal terms with the player but the price tag remains an area of discussion.
With Xabi Alonso's arrival as manager, Real Madrid have already started assessing necessary positions and adding reinforcements. To revamp their defence, they have already signed Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back and Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen at centre-back. Now, Alonso has shifted his sight to the midfield, and the skills possessed by Stiller will help stabilise that region.
Real Madrid keen to bring back academy graduate: Reports
The revamp under Xabi Alonso could also witness the arrival of former academy prodigy Nico Paz back to Santiago Bernabeu. According to a report by Relevo's Matteo Moretto (via Goal), Los Blancos are set to trigger the €8 million buy-back clause in Paz's contract.
Paz signed for Italian side Como from Real Madrid in 2024 after they earned promotion to the Serie A. He has been a vital cog in Cesc Fabregas' side, helping them achieve a 10th-placed finish in the Italian top tier this season. He recorded 15 goal contributions (six goals, nine assists) across 35 appearances and was bestowed with the Serie A Best U-23 Player award.
Primarily an attacking midfielder, Paz can also operate as a centre forward and a winger. He was deployed as a centre forward on four occasions, where he scored and assisted once each this season. In another four games, he featured on the right flank.
His potential addition, along with that of Angelo Stiller, could mark a new era in Real Madrid's midfield.