Real Madrid put Leicester City star on their radar with Raphael Varane set to leave - Reports

Real Madrid are looking to sign Leicester City centre-back Caglar Soyuncu this summer, with reports emerging that Raphael Varane could leave the club.

The Whites have a crucial few weeks ahead as they look to fortify their squad. Having signed David Alaba to replace Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid have drawn up a shortlist of defenders to replace Varane.

Varane is yet to sign an extension at Real Madrid, and Los Blancos are hoping to sell the Frenchman for around €70 million as per Defensa Central.

Manchester United are one of Varane’s likely destinations, as the Red Devils look to sign another centre-back to partner Harry Maguire.

Real Madrid were linked with a move for Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, but the Leicester City duo of Soyuncu and Wesley Fofana are also on their radar.

Caglar Soyuncu attracting Real Madrid’s interest after his impressive spell at Leicester City

Soyuncu did not have a great Euro 2020, but the Turkish international’s impressive displays at the heart of the Leicester City defense have not gone unnoticed.

Since moving to Leicester City from Freiburg in 2018, Soyuncu has become an integral part of the team. The Turk helped the Foxes lift the FA Cup last season, and is one of the best players in his position in the Premier League.

Soyuncu made 23 appearances for Leicester last season after recovering from a muscle injury early on during the campaign. He forged a solid partnership with the likes of Fofana and Jonny Evans.

Soyuncu’s contract with Leicester expires only in 2023, so they are likely to demand a good fee for the centre-back.

Should Real Madrid sell Varane for a high price, they will not find it hard to make a bid for Soyuncu. A bid of around €50 million will test Leicester City’s resolve this summer.

Still only 25, Soyuncu would be a long-term acquisition by Real Madrid. The Turk could only get better with someone experienced like David Alaba beside him.

