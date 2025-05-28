Real Madrid have reached agreement in principle with Bundesliga star over 5 year contract: Reports

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller on personal terms, as per SPORT (via Madrid Universal). Stiller has reportedly agreed to a five-year deal with Los Blancos.
Having endured a disappointing trophyless 2024-25 campaign, Real Madrid's hierarchy have already commenced restructuring the club. They started by replacing Carlo Ancelotti with former Los Merengues midfielder Xabi Alonso.
Madrid have already announced the signing of Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth and are reportedly close to announcing Trent Alexander-Arnold's arrival as a free agent as well. In midfield, Los Blancos have reportedly identified Stiller as their priority target. The German international can operate as a defensive or central midfielder.
The 24-year-old is known for his playmaking skills and ability to influence in attack, while also being adept at progressing the ball from deep areas of the pitch. The aforementioned report also claimed that Stiller was suggested to Real Madrid by their former midfield icon Toni Kroos.
During the 2024-25 season, Stiller registered 47 appearances across competitions, scoring four goals and providing 11 assists for Stuttgart. At age 24, he could be a remarkable long-term investment for Real Madrid's midfield.
"He's very close to the players" - Alex Grimaldo on new Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso
Bayer Leverkusen's Alex Grimaldo has stated that his former manager, Xabi Alonso, is "very close" to his squad. The Spaniard added that Alonso is also a strict tactician.
In a recent discussion, Grimaldo said (via Madrid Zone on X):
"Xabi as a coach? He's very close to the players, but at the same time, he's strict. He doesn't want anyone to relax. As soon as we're on the training ground, he wants everyone to focus on his idea of football. He wants everyone to know exactly what to do on the pitch. He understands the game perfectly, and knows exactly what will happen in each moment."
Alonso will have his work cut out as he will have to manage several big-name players in Madrid. The upcoming FIFA Club World Cup is an opportunity for the Spaniard to prove his proficiency ahead of next season.