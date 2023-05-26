Real Madrid have reached an agreement in principle to sign long-term target - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly agreed a deal in principle for Jude Bellingham. The Spanish side are set to pay €100 million for the Borussia Dortmund star and he will move in the summer.

As per a report in MARCA and REVELO, Real Madrid and Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of Bellingham. Los Blancos have been keen on adding the midfielder to bolster their squad more.

While Liverpool and Manchester City were also keen on signing the Englishman this summer, the former left the race earlier this season as they believed that the asking price was too high. Meanwhile, Manchester City were ruled out by Bellingham's camp as they believes it was a 'plastic club', as per a report in BILD.

While Dortmund were looking to keep the Englishman for another season, he is determined on taking the next step this summer, helping Real Madrid seal the transfer.

Jude Bellingham urged to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon has told Jude Bellingham that he should join Los Blancos and emulate Cristiano Ronaldo at Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Calderon said earlier this month:

"Everybody who comes here knows what it means to be a Rèal Madrid player. I always say that those players like Cristiano, [Luka] Modric, Vinicius – all of them give a lot to us, but Rèal Madrid gives much more to them. I experienced that with Cristiano when I signed him, I told him how important it would be for him to be here."

He added:

"He realised that, because you can get personal goals, collective goals, your prestige goes up very much. Everyone is thinking that a player coming to Rèal Madrid has got to the top and the prestige of the club is amazing. Being linked to this club is always something important. Bellingham has a great opportunity to come here."

The report in Revelo adds that Bellingham will sign a contract until 2029 when he joins Real Madrid.

Poll : 0 votes