Real Madrid ready to battle Liverpool in race to sign England international: Reports

Real Madrid and Liverpool are reportedly in the race to acquire the services of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer.

Bellingham, who has three years left on his current deal at the Signal Iduna Park, joined Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City for an initial £25 million in 2020. Since his arrival in Germany, he has contributed ten goals and 18 assists in 90 appearances across all competitions.

The 19-year-old has also earned 15 international caps for England since making his debut in a friendly against Ireland in November of 2020. He is pushing to be in the Three Lions' starting line-up for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

According to MARCA, Real Madrid and Liverpool are keen to sign Bellingham to bolster their respective aging midfield departments. The report also states that Borussia Dortmund will not entertain bids for the starlet in the ongoing transfer window. However, they will be open to entering negotiations for him in 2023.

Both the aforementioned clubs are aiming to add Bellingham to their ranks to replace the duos of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos and Jordan Henderson and James Milner. According to BILD, Borussia Dortmund have placed a whooping €120 million price tag on the promising teenager.

The Anfield Buzz @TheAnfieldBuzz



[@FabrizioRomano] After missing out on Aurelien Tchouameni, Liverpool immediately started to explore the discussion for Jude Bellingham. But, there has not been a negotiation yet because the English midfielder is not on the market. After missing out on Aurelien Tchouameni, Liverpool immediately started to explore the discussion for Jude Bellingham. But, there has not been a negotiation yet because the English midfielder is not on the market.[@FabrizioRomano] https://t.co/wWS7KiLbH3

Meanwhile, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has also claimed that a deal for Bellingham is unlikely this summer. Speaking at a pre-season press conference, he said (via GOAL):

"He's not on the market, so that's the first problem with that player. Well, that's the only problem with that player."

He added:

"I don't think something will happen in midfield, but you never know. If somebody comes to you and says 'I want to go,' then... Nobody came to me yet but if that happens then we have to talk new."

Bellingham, who helped BVB lift the DFB Pokal trophy in the 2020-21 season, registered 20 goal contributions in 43 matches for the Bundesliga club in the previous campaign.

Real Madrid and Liverpool strengthen their roster ahead of new season

Real Madrid and Liverpool went toe-to-toe in last season's UEFA Champions League final but the former emerged victorious with a 1-0 win in the end. Ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, both clubs have added reinforcements to their squad.

While Los Blancos have signed Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger, the Reds have announced the signings of Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay this summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far